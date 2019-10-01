Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : FDA Clarifies SCENESSE PDUFA Date

Company Announcement

ASX: CUV Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY XETRA-DAX: UR9

FDA CLARIFIES SCENESSE® PDUFA DATE

PDUFA goal date confirmed for 8 October 2019

Melbourne, Australia, 02 October 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has notified the company that the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal datefor review of the submission of the SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) scientific dossier had been miscommunicated by the Agency and now has been confirmed for 8 October 2019, instead of the earlier reported 6 October. 1

"Our team continues to engage with the FDA at this late stage to address final questions and clarifications on the dossier," CLINUVEL's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Dennis Wright said. "While it may be frustrating for all who take an active interest in our programs, nothing materially has changed in our outlook and we will continue our diligent approach in the coming days to seek a positive outcome."

1 SCENESSE® (afamelanotide16mg) is approved in Europe as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information please go to http://www.clinuvel.com.

