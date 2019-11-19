Log in
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
29.84 AUD   -3.46%
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Results of Meeting
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Director's AGM Presentation
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Managing Directors AGM Presentation
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Managing Director's AGM Presentation

11/19/2019 | 08:20pm EST

Melbourne, Australia, 20 November 2019

'We are here today to reflect on a memorable moment, exactly 42 days after the historic FDA approval of SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), a first for Australia as a New Chemical Entity has come from preclinical stage to market.

It marks exactly 39 years since the technology was discovered and first published, and we together celebrate the FDA's approval of an Australian executed innovation: the first systemic photoprotective drug.'

CLINUVEL's Annual General Meeting 2019 Managing Director presentation is now available to download.

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:19:09 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 67,4 M
EBIT 2020 33,4 M
Net income 2020 12,1 M
Finance 2020 87,7 M
Yield 2020 0,04%
P/E ratio 2020 125x
P/E ratio 2021 97,8x
EV / Sales2020 20,6x
EV / Sales2021 14,2x
Capitalization 1 474 M
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 54,66  AUD
Last Close Price 29,84  AUD
Spread / Highest target 95,7%
Spread / Average Target 83,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe J. Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stanley R. McLiesh Non-Executive Chairman
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Emilie Rodenburger Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED69.94%1 042
CSL LIMITED48.38%84 184
BIOGEN INC.-6.08%50 996
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS11.31%23 893
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%22 829
GRIFOLS29.13%19 624
