Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Managing Director's AGM Presentation

Melbourne, Australia, 20 November 2019

'We are here today to reflect on a memorable moment, exactly 42 days after the historic FDA approval of SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), a first for Australia as a New Chemical Entity has come from preclinical stage to market.

It marks exactly 39 years since the technology was discovered and first published, and we together celebrate the FDA's approval of an Australian executed innovation: the first systemic photoprotective drug.'

CLINUVEL's Annual General Meeting 2019 Managing Director presentation is now available to download.