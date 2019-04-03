Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited    CUV   AU000000CUV3

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/03
25.89 AUD   +1.37%
10:12pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Conference
PU
03/29CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : hosts European EPP Clinical Expert Meetings
PU
03/20CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Presentation Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 10:12pm EDT

PIONEERING A NOVEL

MEDICAL CONCEPT

CLINUVEL: from concept to commercialisation

04 April 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

ASX:

CUV

Darren Keamy, CFO

Nasdaq Int'l: CLVLY

Xetra-Dax:

UR9

Safe harbour statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE® which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2018 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

CLINUVEL

Pioneers of new medical concept - medicinal photoprotection

Approved orphan product (NME) in Europe - SCENESSE®

First sales 2016

Generating Real World Evidence under "PASS"

SCENESSE® PDUFA date 8 July

Profits generated FY2017, FY2018

Translational use and growth

Orphan indications and pigmentary disorder vitiligo (skin types IV-VI)

2nd generation melanocortins - Rx

OTC products for larger audience

Health impacts of environmental and artificial light

100

200

300

400

<400nm: ultraviolet light

Acute and chronic skin damage (cancer)

Activates vitamin D production

500 600 700nm

400-700nm: visible light

Long-termhealth impacts not well understood

Video - erythropoietic protoporphyria

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 02:11:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
10:12pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Conferenc..
PU
03/29CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : hosts European EPP Clinical Expert Meetings
PU
03/20CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
03/13CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Change in substantial holding
PU
03/12CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 3
PU
03/04CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Investor Briefing
PU
02/25CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4D Half Yearly Report
PU
02/12CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Vitiligo Communique II
PU
02/07CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
01/31CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Appendix 4C - quarterly
PU
More news
Chart CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 58,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 129%
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe J. Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stanley R. McLiesh Non-Executive Chairman
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Emilie Rodenburger Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED41.11%891
CSL LIMITED8.13%64 507
BIOGEN-23.10%45 733
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS43.79%30 240
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%20 344
GRIFOLS10.04%17 590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About