Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited    CUV   AU000000CUV3

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

(CUV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Relocates Melbourne Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 10:19pm EDT

Company Announcement

ASX:

CUV

Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY

XETRA-DAX:

UR9

CLINUVEL RELOCATES MELBOURNE OFFICE

Melbourne, Australia, 21 June 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that its head office in Melbourne has relocated.

The new address, which will also be the Company's Registered Address, is:

Level 11

535 Bourke Street

Melbourne

Victoria, Australia, 3000

All telephone and facsimile contact numbers remain unchanged.

- End -

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-

DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore, with the UK acting as the EU distribution centre. For more information go to http://www.clinuvel.com.

SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Head of Investor Relations

Mr Malcolm Bull, CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Investor enquiries https://www.clinuvel.com/investors/contact-us

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect the current beliefs and expectations of CLINUVEL's management. Statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to develop and commercialise pharmaceutical products, including our ability to develop, manufacture, market and sell biopharmaceutical products; competition for our products, especially SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg); our ability to achieve expected safety and efficacy results through our innovative R&D efforts; the effectiveness of our patents and other protections for innovative products, particularly in view of national and regional variations in

patent laws; our potential exposure to product liability claims to the extent not covered by insurance; increased government scrutiny in either Australia, the U.S., Europe and Japan of our agreements with third parties and suppliers; our exposure to currency fluctuations and restrictions as well as credit risks; the effects of reforms in healthcare regulation and pharmaceutical pricing and reimbursement; that the Company may incur unexpected delays in the outsourced manufacturing of SCENESSE® which may lead to it being unable to supply its commercial markets and/or clinical trial programs; any failures to comply with any government payment system (i.e. Medicare) reporting and payment obligations; uncertainties surrounding the legislative and regulatory pathways for the registration and approval of biotechnology based products; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding approval of our products as well as their decisions regarding label claims; any failure to retain or attract key personnel and managerial talent; the impact of broader change within the pharmaceutical industry and related industries; potential changes to tax liabilities or legislation; environmental risks; and other factors that have been discussed in our 2018 Annual Report. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation, outside of those required under applicable laws or relevant listing rules of the Australian Securities Exchange, to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More information on the forecasts and estimates is available on request. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

www.clinuvel.com

Level 11

T +61 3 9660 4900

535 Bourke Street

F +61 3 9660 4999

Melbourne

Victoria, Australia, 3000

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 02:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
10:19pCLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Relocates Melbourne Office
PU
06/03CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : US FDA Review for SCENESSE® Extended by Three Months
AQ
06/03CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Media Release – US FDA review for SCENESSE exte..
PU
06/03CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : US FDA extends PDUFA date for SCENESSE®
PU
05/02CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
04/24CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Chair Letter to Shareholders
PU
04/03CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Presentation Goldman Sachs Emerging Leaders Conferenc..
PU
03/29CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : hosts European EPP Clinical Expert Meetings
PU
03/20CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Newsletter
PU
03/13CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 41,1 M
EBIT 2019 21,6 M
Net income 2019 20,6 M
Finance 2019 23,0 M
Yield 2019 0,00%
P/E ratio 2019 91,11
P/E ratio 2020 59,69
EV / Sales 2019 45,9x
EV / Sales 2020 27,8x
Capitalization 1 907 M
Chart CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 42,4  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Philippe J. Wolgen Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stanley R. McLiesh Non-Executive Chairman
Darren M. Keamy Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dennis J. Wright Chief Scientific Officer
Emilie Rodenburger Director-Clinical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED115.19%1 060
CSL LIMITED17.82%64 329
BIOGEN-22.57%43 310
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS25.69%25 574
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD--.--%16 821
GRIFOLS8.17%16 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About