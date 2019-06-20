Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Relocates Melbourne Office

Company Announcement

CLINUVEL RELOCATES MELBOURNE OFFICE

Melbourne, Australia, 21 June 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that its head office in Melbourne has relocated.

The new address, which will also be the Company's Registered Address, is:

Level 11

535 Bourke Street

Melbourne

Victoria, Australia, 3000

All telephone and facsimile contact numbers remain unchanged.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-

DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Switzerland, the US and Singapore, with the UK acting as the EU distribution centre. For more information go to http://www.clinuvel.com.

SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

