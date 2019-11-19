Log in
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Results of Meeting

11/19/2019 | 08:55pm EST

Wednesday 20 November, 2019

By e-lodgement

Manager Companies

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully,

Darren Keamy

Company Secretary

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

Level 11, 535 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

VALLAURIX PTE LTD

51 Science Park Road, the Aries, #04-14, Singapore 117586

CLINUVEL, INC.

PO BOX 7388, Menlo Park, CA 94026, USA

CLINUVEL EUROPE LTD

10 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland

CLINUVEL AG

Zugerstrasse 76a, 6340 Baar, Switzerland

CLINUVEL (UK) LTD

Wesley House, Bull Hill, Leatherhead, Surrey, KT22 7AH, United Kingdom

www.clinuvel.com

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited

Annual General Meeting

Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Voting Results

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).

Resolution details

Resolution

Resolution

Type

1

Adoption of the

Ordinary

remuneration report

2

Re-election of Mrs

Ordinary

Brenda Shanahan

3

Re-election of Mrs Susan

Ordinary

Smith

4

Approval of grant of

Ordinary

Performance Rights to a

related party: Chief

5

Increase in Non-

Executive Directors' Fee

Ordinary

Pool

Instructions given to validly appointed proxies

(as at proxy close)

For

Against

Proxy's

Abstain

Discretion

14,266,725

1,569,568

199,789

277,456

88.96%

9.79%

1.25%

18,587,017

1,573,645

207,789

69,315

91.26%

7.72%

1.02%

20,237,268

25,095

207,789

92,614

98.86%

0.12%

1.02%

9,236,247

5,935,951

203,963

1,493,295

60.06%

38.61%

1.33%

16,164,330

137,483

200,024

367,619

97.95%

0.83%

1.22%

Number of votes cast on the poll

(where applicable)

For

Against

Abstain*

14,623,597

2,053,035

277,656

87.69%

12.31%

19,171,577

2,059,393

69,315

90.30%

9.70%

21,193,790

138,881

92,614

99.35%

0.65%

9,612,120

6,441,674

1,493,295

59.87%

40.13%

16,698,565

480,950

367,619

97.20%

2.80%

Resolution

Result

Carried /

Not Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

Carried

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

Disclaimer

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 01:54:01 UTC
