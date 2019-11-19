Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : Results of Meeting

Wednesday 20 November, 2019

By e-lodgement

Manager Companies

Company Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Level 4, Stock Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Results of Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions and the proxies received in respect of each resolution are set out in the attached proxy summary.

Yours faithfully,

Darren Keamy

Company Secretary