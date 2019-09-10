Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : SCENESSE presented at ICPP in Milan

Company Announcement

ASX: CUV Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY XETRA-DAX: UR9

SCENESSE® presented at ICPP in Milan

SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) long-term results discussed at International Conference on Porphyrins and Porphyrias

Melbourne, Australia and Leatherhead, UK, 10 September 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that safety and effectiveness data from the treatment of erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP) patients with SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), will be presented this week at the International Congress on Porphyrins and Porphyrias (ICPP) in Milan, Italy.1 The data have been collected as part of a post-authorisation safety study within the European Union. CLINUVEL has provided limited financial support to the ICPP.

Biennial rare disease conference

The ICPP is a biennial four-day conference focused on the family of rare metabolic disorders known as porphyrias - caused by defects in the haem biosynthesis pathway - which includes the cutaneous porphyrias, such as EPP. It is the largest gathering of scientific and clinical experts focused on research and clinical treatment of porphyrias.

The clinical experiences of two expert centres - the Triemli Hospital in Zürich, Switzerland, and Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands - treating adult EPP patients with SCENESSE® are being presented during the ICPP. Both centres have been involved in treating patients through clinical trials, compassionate use and special access schemes and, in Rotterdam, under the post-authorisation safety study. Long-term data on the effectiveness and safety of SCENESSE® under real world conditions will be presented and discussed in two separate sessions.

Supporting rare disease research

For more than a decade CLINUVEL has welcomed the initiatives of the ICPP and remains a member of the newly reformed European Porphyria Network (EPNET). For the first time the Company is also hosting the CLINUVEL Exhibition Space at the Conference, acknowledging the contributions of academics and physicians in photomedicine and highlighting new developments in CLINUVEL's work.2

Commentary

"The ICPP is one of the most important congresses on our team's calendar and allows us to connect with experts from across the globe," CLINUVEL's European General Manager, Lachlan Hay said. "It is also an honour to be able to discuss the Company's expansion and planned research and development with academics and researchers in the specialty of common interest. We are striving to set a new standard for how CLINUVEL is represented internationally in years to come."

- End -

SCENESSE ® (afamelanotide16mg) is approved in Europe as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com . Images of the CLINUVEL Exhibition Space can be found on the Company's Instagram feed at

www.instagram.com/clinuvel_pharmaceuticals/.