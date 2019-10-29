Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : TGA Priority Registration Pathway for SCENESSE

The TGA will issue questions throughout the evaluation period ('rolling questions') for the sponsor to answer within set timelines. Periodically a clock stop may apply before the evaluation can proceed. All submissions are initially scheduled to be evaluated by the Advisory Committee on Medicines, although committee advice may not be required.

Under regulation 16R(1) of the Therapeutic Goods Regulations 1990, the TGA will conduct a scientific review of the SCENESSE® dossier under the priority registration pathway. Under section 23 of the TGA Act 1989, CLINUVEL will lodge a registration application, which is then followed by a regulatory period of validation of the scientific dossier submitted.

CLINUVEL has attended various meetings with the TGA in recent years, and a pre-submission meeting was held recently. During this pre-submission meeting a number of topics were discussed, such as manufacturing and product quality, the subcutaneous implant administration procedure, and clinical trials of SCENESSE® where both international and domestic EPP patients were exposed to afamelanotide. As part of the Australian regulatory strategy, CLINUVEL submitted a request for orphan designation in 2010 which was granted by the TGA on 16 November 2010 for the use of SCENESSE® for the treatment of EPP.

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has granted SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16 mg)1 the right to be filed under the priority registration process. This establishes a target scientific evaluation timeframe of 150 working days, calculated from the first day the scientific dossier is accepted. SCENESSE® will be lodged for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

COMMENTARY

"The submission of the scientific data on SCENESSE® to the TGA was always planned to occur after obtaining European and US approval," CLINUVEL's Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Dennis Wright said. "We understand that each agency acts autonomously in its decision making, however we equally recognise that FDA's and the European Medicines Agency's regulatory leadership may provide comfort to other agencies worldwide in that the latter ones are not first in granting marketing authorisation for an innovative drug in a previously untreated disorder.

"Australian EPP patients have been waiting for a long time, given they received the drug treatment during the last trials in 2010," Dr Wright said.

1 SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg) is approved in the European Union as an orphan medicinal product for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with EPP. SCENESSE® is approved in the USA to increase pain free light exposure in adult EPP patients with a history of phototoxicity. Information on the product can be found on CLINUVEL's website at www.clinuvel.com.

About CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD (ASX: CUV; NASDAQ INTERNATIONAL DESIGNATION ADR: CLVLY; XETRA-DAX: UR9) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering treatments for patients with a range of severe genetic and skin disorders. As pioneers in photomedicine and understanding the interaction of light and human biology, CLINUVEL's research and development has led to innovative treatments for patient populations with a clinical need for photoprotection and repigmentation. These patient groups range in size from 5,000 to 45 million worldwide. CLINUVEL's lead compound, SCENESSE® (afamelanotide 16mg), was approved by the European Commission in 2014 and the US Food and Drug Administration in 2019 for the prevention of phototoxicity (anaphylactoid reactions and burns) in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP). More information on EPP can be found at http://www.epp.care. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, CLINUVEL has operations in Europe, Singapore and the USA. For more information please go to http://www.clinuvel.com.

SCENESSE® is a registered trademark of CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

