Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : program discussed at Light and Life 2019 Conference

CLINUVEL's program discussed at first EU-US joint conference on photomedicine, Light and Life 2019

Melbourne, Australia and Leatherhead, UK, 22 August 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that its program in systemic photoprotection will be discussed and presented at the first European-American meeting of the International Congress on Photobiology and Congress of the European Society for Photobiology, Light and Life, held in Barcelona, Spain, from 25-30 August.

The Light and Life conference gives CLINUVEL the opportunity to get feedback on its development program in melanocortins from both European and US experts in photomedicine. As part of the conference, CLINUVEL is convening both a symposium and keynote lecture on photomedicine for the attending medical community. To increase its engagement with expert researchers and clinicians interested in CLINUVEL's R&D stages, the Company is hosting exhibition space.

"At this stage of development, it is timely that the Company engages with a wider audience, including directly with senior academic experts and their successors," CLINUVEL's European General Manager, Lachlan Hay said.

"Light and Life is a unique event where experts from across the globe will congregate to evaluate advances in photomedicine. Prior to lending support to the event, CLINUVEL had received numerous requests to increase the awareness of its mission and focus in photomedicine, since very few companies are active in this domain," Mr Hay said.

More details on Light and Life 2019, including the full conference program, can be found at https://www.photobiology2019.org/.

