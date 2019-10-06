Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : renews CEO Employment Agreement
10/06/2019
CLINUVEL RENEWS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO
Melbourne, Australia, 07 October 2019
CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that it has renewed the Employment Agreement with life science executive and CLINUVEL Managing Director Dr Philippe Wolgen for a term of three years ending 1 July 2022. As its long-serving key executive, Dr Wolgen has steered the Company since its restructure in 2005 to its current successful position.
According to its Board Charter, the Board of Directors delegates its responsibility to the Remuneration Committee to arrive at appropriate and fair remuneration practices for its key executives. The Remuneration Committee seeks to secure and, where possible, retain professional talent to lead and navigate the Company through the execution of its demanding short- and long-term strategy. In its deliberations on executive remuneration, the Committee obtained third party advice from legal sources specialised in executive employment agreements consistent with current market conditions, as well as consultants with relevant current experience in benchmarking executive remuneration against international comparable peers.
"We have arrived at a total compensation package for Dr Wolgen which aims to incentivise him for achieving long term objectives, while awarding part of his incentives in equity, in order to align the executive's objectives and performance fully with the interests of shareholders," CLINUVEL's Head of Remuneration Committee Mr Willem Blijdorp said.
"In determining an appropriate level of total annual compensation for a CEO, the following objective measures were applied:
a candidate's longevity of service as CEO measured against the Company's local and international peers;
a candidate's track record, integrity and professional qualifications for the position;
the enterprise value (EV) created since a candidate's first employment (in the case of Dr Wolgen, there has been an EV increase: >37x);
the shareholder value created over the past three years (from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2019, there has been an increase of 722%);
the capability of a candidate to sustain the Company's focus to reach profitability following market access; and
a demonstrated result to attain stability of the business and management team over the long term of 10 years or more.
Amongst its international peers, CLINUVEL ranks near the median value of total annual remuneration awarded to its CEO," Mr Blijdorp said.
"The Board of Directors and larger investors are clear in their opinion that we want to retain Philippe and see him supported by a stable senior management team in order to continue the Company's successful journey, by incentivising him and his team for executing our strategy," CLINUVEL's Chair, Mr Stan McLiesh said. "We believe that successful execution of our strategy should see continued significant growth in shareholder value. I am grateful to all who have contributed to finalise this positive outcome for the Company today," Mr McLiesh said.
- End -
Appendix: Key Terms of CEO Employment Agreement
Term
36 months expiring on 1 July 2022
Fixed Base
Remuneration
Annual FBR of SGD$1,319,915 (Singapore dollars)
(FBR)
Short-Term Incentives (STI)
The executive will be entitled to a Short-Term Incentive on meeting annual key
performance milestones with a maximum cap equal to SGD$750,000 (100%), in
the event of exceptional performance as to be discretionary to and agreed by the
Board of Directors.
As per reference, the maximum of annual STIs have not been awarded during
the tenure of the executive.
Business
Generating
(i) BGI of €250,000 on positive results of a Phase II SCENESSE® study with the
Incentives (BGI)
aim to innovate and expand in a new indication.
(ii) BGI of €100,000 on commercial launch and successful first sales generated
greater than €250,000 in sales orders received for OTC and non-
pharmaceutical product(s).
(iii)BGI of €500,000 for any R&D innovation leading to the development of new
molecules and or formulations progressing to a first clinical (human) stage.
(iv)BGI of €500,000 for any geographic or regional commercial license
agreement or any collaboration agreement for the marketing and
distribution of SCENESSE® or any other molecule(s).
The Company wishes to reduce cash-based incentives. Therefore, these BGIs will
be declared void and will be substituted by non-cash based long term-incentives
in the form of conditional performance rights should shareholders approve the
issue of performance rights to the executive at any time during the term of the
employment agreement.
Loyalty Payment (LP)
The executive will be entitled to receive a payment equivalent SGD$7,103 for
each full month of service to CLINUVEL and its subsidiaries since employment
start.1
The LP aims to recognise an ongoing commitment to the Company and carries a
risk of forfeiture of 100% of the LP for 12 months following the Effective Date of
the Employment Agreement should the executive provide a notice of
termination during this period.
Once the forfeiture period lapses, the LP shall be paid to the executive no less
than 36 months following the Effective Date of the Employment Agreement
unless the employment agreement is terminated sooner.
Severance, Expiry of Term of
On termination for death, serious incapacity or a fundamental change, the
Employment
executive is entitled to a final payment equivalent to:
(i) payment in lieu of 12 months' notice
(ii) any applicable Short-Term Incentives;
(iii)BGIs (or the conditional performance rights, as the case may be upon
shareholder approval for substitution of former);
(iv)any applicable LP; and
(v) accelerated vesting of all unvested performance rights under the
Performance Rights Plan.
For 12 months following expiry of the Employment Agreement, the executive
will be prohibited from entering employment with a competing pharmaceutical
or life sciences company working on related fields or similar technologies
