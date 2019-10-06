Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals : renews CEO Employment Agreement

Company Announcement

ASX: CUV Nasdaq International Designation: CLVLY XETRA-DAX: UR9

CLINUVEL RENEWS EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO

Melbourne, Australia, 07 October 2019

CLINUVEL PHARMACEUTICALS LTD today announced that it has renewed the Employment Agreement with life science executive and CLINUVEL Managing Director Dr Philippe Wolgen for a term of three years ending 1 July 2022. As its long-serving key executive, Dr Wolgen has steered the Company since its restructure in 2005 to its current successful position.

According to its Board Charter, the Board of Directors delegates its responsibility to the Remuneration Committee to arrive at appropriate and fair remuneration practices for its key executives. The Remuneration Committee seeks to secure and, where possible, retain professional talent to lead and navigate the Company through the execution of its demanding short- and long-term strategy. In its deliberations on executive remuneration, the Committee obtained third party advice from legal sources specialised in executive employment agreements consistent with current market conditions, as well as consultants with relevant current experience in benchmarking executive remuneration against international comparable peers.

"We have arrived at a total compensation package for Dr Wolgen which aims to incentivise him for achieving long term objectives, while awarding part of his incentives in equity, in order to align the executive's objectives and performance fully with the interests of shareholders," CLINUVEL's Head of Remuneration Committee Mr Willem Blijdorp said.

"In determining an appropriate level of total annual compensation for a CEO, the following objective measures were applied:

a candidate's longevity of service as CEO measured against the Company's local and international peers;

a candidate's track record, integrity and professional qualifications for the position;

the enterprise value (EV) created since a candidate's first employment (in the case of Dr Wolgen, there has been an EV increase: >37x);

the shareholder value created over the past three years (from 1 July 2016 to 30 June 2019, there has been an increase of 722%);

the capability of a candidate to sustain the Company's focus to reach profitability following market access; and

a demonstrated result to attain stability of the business and management team over the long term of 10 years or more.

Amongst its international peers, CLINUVEL ranks near the median value of total annual remuneration awarded to its CEO," Mr Blijdorp said.

"The Board of Directors and larger investors are clear in their opinion that we want to retain Philippe and see him supported by a stable senior management team in order to continue the Company's successful journey, by incentivising him and his team for executing our strategy," CLINUVEL's Chair, Mr Stan McLiesh said. "We believe that successful execution of our strategy should see continued significant growth in shareholder value. I am grateful to all who have contributed to finalise this positive outcome for the Company today," Mr McLiesh said.

