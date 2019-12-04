Clipper Logistics : Form 8 (OPD) - Clipper Logistics plc
12/04/2019 | 05:19am EST
FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')
1. KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
Clipper Logistics plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Clipper Logistics plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
4 December 2019
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
N/A
2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
0
Nil
0
TOTAL:
Nil
0
Nil
0
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
None
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
N/A
3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
The Directors of Clipper Logistics plc (the 'Company') have the following interests in the Company:
Name
No. of ordinary shares of 0.05p each held
Percentage of issued share capital
Steven Parkin
25,140,820
24.73%
Tony Mannix
946,786
0.93%
David Hodkin
1,113,196
1.09%
Stephen Robertson
9,410
0.01%
Stuart Watson
4,000
0.00%
Share Options
The Directors of the Company have been granted share option awards from time to time under the Company's 2014 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and 2014 Sharesave Plan ('Sharesave'), which were put in place at the time of the Company's IPO in 2014:
Name
Plan
Date of grant
Exercise / Vesting Date
Expiry date
Option price
Number of shares subject to the award
Steven Parkin
PSP
14/01/2015
14/01/2018
14/01/2025
176.33
229,682
PSP
18/01/2018
18/01/2021
18/01/2028
474.67
86,602
PSP
16/01/2019
16/01/2022*
16/01/2029
241.67
173,499
Sharesave
13/02/2018
01/04/2021
30/09/2021
379.74
4,740
Total:
494,523
Tony Mannix
PSP
14/01/2015
14/01/2018
14/01/2025
176.33
127,601
PSP
18/01/2018
18/01/2021
18/01/2028
474.67
58,145
PSP
16/01/2019
16/01/2022*
16/01/2029
241.67
116,489
Sharesave
13/02/2018
01/04/2021
30/09/2021
379.74
2,370
Sharesave
08/02/2019
01/04/2022
30/09/2022
193.34
4,655
Total:
309,260
David Hodkin
PSP
14/01/2015
14/01/2018
14/01/2025
176.33
102,081
PSP
18/01/2018
18/01/2021
18/01/2028
474.67
45,926
PSP
16/01/2019
16/01/2022*
16/01/2029
241.67
92,009
Sharesave
13/02/2018
01/04/2021
30/09/2021
379.74
4,740
Total:
244,756
*Subject to further 2 year holding period following vesting date; exercisable from 16/01/2024.
Concert Parties
In addition to the Director shareholdings detailed above, there are certain other shareholders in the Company who have previously been deemed to be acting in concert with Steve Parkin, consequently their shareholdings are also included in this OPD announcement under Rule 8.2 of the Code as follows:
Name
No. of ordinary shares of 0.05p each held
Percentage of issued share capital
Sean Fahey
6,502,729
6.40%
Gurnaik Chima
5,000,000
4.92%
George Turner
1,705,203
1.68%
Name
Plan
Date of grant
Exercise / Vesting Date
Expiry date
Option price
Number of shares subject to the award
Guy Jackson
PSP
18/01/2018
18/01/2021
18/01/2028
474.67
15,800
PSP
16/01/2019
16/01/2022
16/01/2029
241.67
31,654
Sharesave
08/02/2019
01/04/2022
30/09/2022
193.34
9,310
Total:
56,764
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
NONE
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
NONE
(c) Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
4 December 2019
Contact name:
Marianne Hodgkiss
Telephone number:
+44113 205 1550
