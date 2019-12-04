Clipper Logistics : Form 8 (OPD) - Clipper Logistics plc

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Clipper Logistics plc (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. N/A (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree Clipper Logistics plc (d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree? OFFEREE (e) Date position held: The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 4 December 2019 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A' N/A

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security: Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: Nil 0 Nil 0 (2) Cash-settled derivatives: Nil 0 Nil 0 (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: Nil 0 Nil 0 TOTAL: Nil 0 Nil 0

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: None Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure: The Directors of Clipper Logistics plc (the 'Company') have the following interests in the Company: Name No. of ordinary shares of 0.05p each held Percentage of issued share capital Steven Parkin 25,140,820 24.73% Tony Mannix 946,786 0.93% David Hodkin 1,113,196 1.09% Stephen Robertson 9,410 0.01% Stuart Watson 4,000 0.00% Share Options The Directors of the Company have been granted share option awards from time to time under the Company's 2014 Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and 2014 Sharesave Plan ('Sharesave'), which were put in place at the time of the Company's IPO in 2014: Name Plan Date of grant Exercise / Vesting Date Expiry date Option price Number of shares subject to the award Steven Parkin PSP 14/01/2015 14/01/2018 14/01/2025 176.33 229,682 PSP 18/01/2018 18/01/2021 18/01/2028 474.67 86,602 PSP 16/01/2019 16/01/2022* 16/01/2029 241.67 173,499 Sharesave 13/02/2018 01/04/2021 30/09/2021 379.74 4,740 Total: 494,523 Tony Mannix PSP 14/01/2015 14/01/2018 14/01/2025 176.33 127,601 PSP 18/01/2018 18/01/2021 18/01/2028 474.67 58,145 PSP 16/01/2019 16/01/2022* 16/01/2029 241.67 116,489 Sharesave 13/02/2018 01/04/2021 30/09/2021 379.74 2,370 Sharesave 08/02/2019 01/04/2022 30/09/2022 193.34 4,655 Total: 309,260 David Hodkin PSP 14/01/2015 14/01/2018 14/01/2025 176.33 102,081 PSP 18/01/2018 18/01/2021 18/01/2028 474.67 45,926 PSP 16/01/2019 16/01/2022* 16/01/2029 241.67 92,009 Sharesave 13/02/2018 01/04/2021 30/09/2021 379.74 4,740 Total: 244,756 *Subject to further 2 year holding period following vesting date; exercisable from 16/01/2024. Concert Parties In addition to the Director shareholdings detailed above, there are certain other shareholders in the Company who have previously been deemed to be acting in concert with Steve Parkin, consequently their shareholdings are also included in this OPD announcement under Rule 8.2 of the Code as follows: Name No. of ordinary shares of 0.05p each held Percentage of issued share capital Sean Fahey 6,502,729 6.40% Gurnaik Chima 5,000,000 4.92% George Turner 1,705,203 1.68% Name Plan Date of grant Exercise / Vesting Date Expiry date Option price Number of shares subject to the award Guy Jackson PSP 18/01/2018 18/01/2021 18/01/2028 474.67 15,800 PSP 16/01/2019 16/01/2022 16/01/2029 241.67 31,654 Sharesave 08/02/2019 01/04/2022 30/09/2022 193.34 9,310 Total: 56,764

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' NONE

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO

Date of disclosure: 4 December 2019 Contact name: Marianne Hodgkiss Telephone number: +44 113 205 1550

