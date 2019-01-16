Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Clipper Logistics PLC    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC (CLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/16 11:35:20 am
246 GBp   +0.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 12:19pm EST

Clipper Logistics plc

('Clipper' or the 'Company')

Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc announces that the following share awards were made on 16 January 2019 under the Company's Performance Share Plan:

Conditional awards of nil-cost options over a total of 671,645 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') were granted to 13 employees, pursuant to the Company's Performance Share Plan. ('PSP'). Any vesting of the awards is subject to performance conditions relating to growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share, and the overall performance of Clipper. The period during which the awards will be exercisable is 16/01/2022 - 16/01/2029, with the exception of the options granted to the three Executive Directors (Steven Parkin, Antony Mannix and David Hodkin) whose options are subject to a two year holding period, and as such will be exercisable during the period 16/01/2024 - 16/01/2029.

Included in the 13 employees, the below PDMRs (Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) received conditional awards:

Name

Title

Number of Ordinary Shares granted

Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification1

Steven Parkin

Executive Chairman

173,499

602,535

Antony Mannix

CEO

116,489

368,372

David Hodkin

CFO

92,009

292,761

Roger Peel

Managing Director

24,827

56,992

Richard Costello

Managing Director

29,999

29,999

1. As disclosed in the Company's interim results to 31 October 2018, published on 6 December 2018, the Remuneration Committee concluded that none of the PSP awards due to vest on 14 January 2019 would vest. The Remuneration Committee also concluded that none of the PSP awards due to vest on 29 March 2019 will vest. The final column of the table above reflects the non-vesting of these awards.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Parkin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

173,499

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Antony Mannix

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

116,489

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

David Hodkin

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

92,009

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roger Peel

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Subsidiary Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

24,827

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Costello

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Subsidiary Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

29,999

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

16 January 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES

Clipper:

+44 (0)113 204 2050

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman

Tony Mannix, Chief Executive Officer

David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer

Public Relations Advisers:

Buchanan:

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

David Rydell

Stephanie Watson

Hannah Ratcliff

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 17:18:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
12:19pCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Grant of share awards and options
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : delivers the goods as rise of click-and-collect fuels growth
AQ
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Dividend Record Date Correction
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Strengthens Partnership with Asda and George Brands
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Interim Results
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : taps into premium beer market with Adnams partnership
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : New Contract Win
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Directorate Change
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Drives The Green Agenda with New Fleet
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : wins Winner of Winners at The Logistics Awards 2018
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 453 M
EBIT 2019 23,4 M
Net income 2019 16,4 M
Debt 2019 28,8 M
Yield 2019 4,02%
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
P/E ratio 2020 12,30
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,53x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Logistics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,92  GBP
Spread / Average Target 63%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Gerard Mannix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert B. Calhoun President
Steven Nicholas Parkin Executive Chairman
Emma Dempsey Chief Operating Officer
David Arthur Hodkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC8.89%314
UNION PACIFIC11.33%113 385
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY6.64%59 317
CSX CORPORATION4.80%55 115
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION8.66%44 589
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LIMITED6.07%27 587
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.