Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc

('Clipper' or the 'Company')

Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc announces that the following share awards were made on 16 January 2019 under the Company's Performance Share Plan:

Conditional awards of nil-cost options over a total of 671,645 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') were granted to 13 employees, pursuant to the Company's Performance Share Plan. ('PSP'). Any vesting of the awards is subject to performance conditions relating to growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share, and the overall performance of Clipper. The period during which the awards will be exercisable is 16/01/2022 - 16/01/2029, with the exception of the options granted to the three Executive Directors (Steven Parkin, Antony Mannix and David Hodkin) whose options are subject to a two year holding period, and as such will be exercisable during the period 16/01/2024 - 16/01/2029.

Included in the 13 employees, the below PDMRs (Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) received conditional awards:

Name Title Number of Ordinary Shares granted Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification1 Steven Parkin Executive Chairman 173,499 602,535 Antony Mannix CEO 116,489 368,372 David Hodkin CFO 92,009 292,761 Roger Peel Managing Director 24,827 56,992 Richard Costello Managing Director 29,999 29,999

1. As disclosed in the Company's interim results to 31 October 2018, published on 6 December 2018, the Remuneration Committee concluded that none of the PSP awards due to vest on 14 January 2019 would vest. The Remuneration Committee also concluded that none of the PSP awards due to vest on 29 March 2019 will vest. The final column of the table above reflects the non-vesting of these awards.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Steven Parkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Chairman b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 173,499 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antony Mannix 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 116,489 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name David Hodkin 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CFO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 92,009 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Roger Peel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Subsidiary Managing Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 24,827 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Costello 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Subsidiary Managing Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional shares in the Company's PSP c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 29,999 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16 January 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue