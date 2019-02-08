Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc

('Clipper' or the 'Company')

Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc announces that on 8 February 2019 the Company granted awards of options over a total of 2,007,277 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme. The exercise price for the shares is 193.34p. The period during which the awards will be exercisable is 01/04/2022 - 30/09/2022.

The below PDMRs (Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) and their PCAs (Persons Closely Associated with) received awards:

Name Title Number of options over Ordinary Shares granted Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification Antony Mannix CEO 4,655 373,027 Roger Peel Managing Director 9,310 66,302 Johanne Holladay PCA with Roger Peel 9,310 13,070 Richard Costello Managing Director 9,310 39,309 Rachael Costello PCA with Richard Costello 9,310 9,310

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antony Mannix 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 4,655 d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Roger Peel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Subsidiary Managing Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 9,310 d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Johanne Holladay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA with Roger Peel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 9,310 d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Costello 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Subsidiary Managing Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 9,310 d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Rachael Costello 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PCA with Richard Costello b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) N/A 9,310 d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 8 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue