Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options

02/08/2019 | 07:40am EST

Clipper Logistics plc

('Clipper' or the 'Company')

Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc announces that on 8 February 2019 the Company granted awards of options over a total of 2,007,277 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme. The exercise price for the shares is 193.34p. The period during which the awards will be exercisable is 01/04/2022 - 30/09/2022.

The below PDMRs (Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) and their PCAs (Persons Closely Associated with) received awards:

Name

Title

Number of options over Ordinary Shares granted

Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification

Antony Mannix

CEO

4,655

373,027

Roger Peel

Managing Director

9,310

66,302

Johanne Holladay

PCA with Roger Peel

9,310

13,070

Richard Costello

Managing Director

9,310

39,309

Rachael Costello

PCA with Richard Costello

9,310

9,310

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Antony Mannix

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

4,655

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

8 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roger Peel

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Subsidiary Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

9,310

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

8 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Johanne Holladay

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA with Roger Peel

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

9,310

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

8 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Costello

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Subsidiary Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

9,310

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

8 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Rachael Costello

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA with Richard Costello

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

N/A

9,310

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

8 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

ENQUIRIES

Clipper:

+44 (0)113 204 2050

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman

Tony Mannix, Chief Executive Officer

David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer

Public Relations Advisers:

Buchanan:

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

David Rydell

Stephanie Watson

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 12:39:03 UTC
