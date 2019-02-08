Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options
02/08/2019 | 07:40am EST
Clipper Logistics plc
('Clipper' or the 'Company')
Grant of share awards and options
Clipper Logistics plc announces that on 8 February 2019 the Company granted awards of options over a total of 2,007,277 Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme. The exercise price for the shares is 193.34p. The period during which the awards will be exercisable is 01/04/2022 - 30/09/2022.
The below PDMRs (Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities) and their PCAs (Persons Closely Associated with) received awards:
Name
Title
Number of options over Ordinary Shares granted
Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification
Antony Mannix
CEO
4,655
373,027
Roger Peel
Managing Director
9,310
66,302
Johanne Holladay
PCA with Roger Peel
9,310
13,070
Richard Costello
Managing Director
9,310
39,309
Rachael Costello
PCA with Richard Costello
9,310
9,310
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Antony Mannix
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Clipper Logistics plc
b)
LEI
213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.05p
GB00BMMV6B79
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
N/A
4,655
d)
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
8 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Roger Peel
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Subsidiary Managing Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Clipper Logistics plc
b)
LEI
213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.05p
GB00BMMV6B79
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
N/A
9,310
d)
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
8 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Johanne Holladay
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA with Roger Peel
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Clipper Logistics plc
b)
LEI
213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.05p
GB00BMMV6B79
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
N/A
9,310
d)
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
8 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Costello
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Subsidiary Managing Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Clipper Logistics plc
b)
LEI
213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.05p
GB00BMMV6B79
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
N/A
9,310
d)
Aggregated information
· Aggregated volume
· Price
N/A - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
8 February 2019
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Rachael Costello
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA with Richard Costello
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Clipper Logistics plc
b)
LEI
213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.05p
GB00BMMV6B79
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme
