Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options

04/02/2019 | 10:47am EDT

Clipper Logistics plc

('Clipper' or the 'Company')

Exercise of share awards and options and subsequent sale

Clipper Logistics plc announces that on 1 April 2019 the following PDMR exercised their options over Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme, relating to options granted in 2016. The exercise price for the shares was 239.34p.

The shares were sold immediately upon exercise at a price of £2.60 per share.

Name

Title

Number of options over Ordinary Shares exercised

Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification

PDMR and connected persons' beneficial interest in the Company following notification

Antony Mannix

CEO

3,760

369,267

946,7861

0.9%

1940,376 shares held by Kexby Investments Ltd, of which Antony Mannix is ultimate controller; 6,410 shares held by spouse.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Antony Mannix

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.3934

3,760

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Antony Mannix

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Clipper Logistics plc

b)

LEI

213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 0.05p

GB00BMMV6B79

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.60

3,760

d)

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

1 April 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market

ENQUIRIES

Clipper:

+44 (0)113 204 2050

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman

Tony Mannix, Chief Executive Officer

David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer

Public Relations Advisers:

Buchanan:

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

David Rydell

Stephanie Watson

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 14:46:11 UTC
