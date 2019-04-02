Clipper Logistics : Grant of share awards and options

Clipper Logistics plc

('Clipper' or the 'Company')

Exercise of share awards and options and subsequent sale

Clipper Logistics plc announces that on 1 April 2019 the following PDMR exercised their options over Ordinary Shares of 0.05 pence each ('shares') pursuant to the Company's Sharesave Scheme, relating to options granted in 2016. The exercise price for the shares was 239.34p.

The shares were sold immediately upon exercise at a price of £2.60 per share.

Name Title Number of options over Ordinary Shares exercised Total number of Ordinary Shares over which options held following notification PDMR and connected persons' beneficial interest in the Company following notification Antony Mannix CEO 3,760 369,267 946,7861 0.9%

1940,376 shares held by Kexby Investments Ltd, of which Antony Mannix is ultimate controller; 6,410 shares held by spouse.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antony Mannix 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Clipper Logistics plc b) LEI 213800H9ZTUCXHVD1E79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.05p GB00BMMV6B79 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of options under the Company's Sharesave Scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.3934 3,760 d) Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue