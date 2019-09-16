Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Clipper Logistics PLC    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clipper Logistics : Posting of ARA & Notice of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 02:07am EDT

Clipper Logistics plc

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Clipper Logistics plc ('the Company'), a leading provider of value-added logistics solutions, e-fulfilment and returns management services to the retail sector, is pleased to announce that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be communicated to shareholders today in accordance with their communication preferences, together with the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting. Electronic copies of both documents are available on the Company's website: https://www.clippergroup.co.uk/investor-news/ and will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Novotel Leeds Centre, 4 Whitehall, Whitehall Quay, Leeds, LS1 4HR on 21 October 2019 at 11.00am.

The Company announced its Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019 ('Announcement') on 30 August 2019. This Announcement contained all the information required under Rule 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

ENQUIRIES

Clipper:

+44 (0)11 3204 2050

Steve Parkin, Executive Chairman

Tony Mannix, Chief Executive Officer

David Hodkin, Chief Financial Officer

Buchanan:

+44 (0) 20 7466 5000

David Rydell

Stephanie Watson

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:06:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
02:07aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Posting of ARA & Notice of AGM
PU
08/30CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019
PU
07/10CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Shortlisted in Four Categories at the Logistics Awards 2019
PU
07/10CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Wins Inspirational Leader of the Year at Talent in Logistics..
PU
07/02CLIPPER LOGISTICS : UKWA Honours Clipper CEO With Chairmans Special Award
PU
04/26CLIPPER LOGISTICS : signs new contract with Shop Direct
PU
04/25CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Significant New Contract Win
PU
04/09CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Exercise of share awards and options
PU
04/08CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Shortlisted for Talent in Logistics Awards 2019
PU
04/02REPLACEMENT : Exercise of Share Awards and Options
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 547 M
EBIT 2020 26,9 M
Net income 2020 21,0 M
Debt 2020 27,5 M
Yield 2020 5,59%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Logistics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 359,00  GBp
Last Close Price 215,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 67,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Gerard Mannix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert B. Calhoun President
Steven Nicholas Parkin Executive Chairman
Emma Dempsey Chief Operating Officer
David Arthur Hodkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC-4.44%272
UNION PACIFIC24.03%120 792
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY20.69%66 234
CSX CORPORATION16.64%57 844
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION21.83%47 990
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.49%31 747
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group