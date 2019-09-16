Clipper Logistics : Posting of ARA & Notice of AGM

Clipper Logistics plc

Posting of Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Clipper Logistics plc ('the Company'), a leading provider of value-added logistics solutions, e-fulfilment and returns management services to the retail sector, is pleased to announce that its 2019 Annual Report and Accounts will be communicated to shareholders today in accordance with their communication preferences, together with the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting. Electronic copies of both documents are available on the Company's website: https://www.clippergroup.co.uk/investor-news/ and will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at the Novotel Leeds Centre, 4 Whitehall, Whitehall Quay, Leeds, LS1 4HR on 21 October 2019 at 11.00am.

The Company announced its Final Results for the year ended 30 April 2019 ('Announcement') on 30 August 2019. This Announcement contained all the information required under Rule 6.3.5 of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

