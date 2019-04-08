Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Clipper Logistics PLC    CLG   GB00BMMV6B79

CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC

(CLG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clipper Logistics : Shortlisted for Talent in Logistics Awards 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:23am EDT

Clipper Logistics is pleased to announce three young, talented professionals have been shortlisted for the 2019 Talent in Logistics Awards, alongside other industry professionals.

Based at Clipper's Burton-on-Trent DC, Beth West and Svetlana Laksa have been shortlisted for Rising Star of the Year, whilst Michael Price has been shortlisted for Inspirational Leader of the Year.

Beth West, shortlisted for Rising Star of the Year, is being recognised for her outstanding contribution to the development of an end-to-end training module, her team's systematic capabilities, in addition to supporting and inspiring confidence in their abilities. Through Beth's work, several colleagues have been promoted internally and externally within Clipper, and she has been hand-selected to form part of a new tactical implementation team.

Svetlana Laksa, also shortlisted for Rising Star of the Year, has supported a culture of continuous improvement at Clipper, and regularly shares her knowledge. She has organised dedicated teams for returns processing, enabling the company to deliver over and above for clients, whilst increasing repack productivity by over 200% at the Burton Facility.

Michael Price, shortlisted for Inspirational Leader of the Year, is being recognised for his outstanding work in developing a Continuous Improvement Framework, aligned to The Clipper Way, that is being embedded across all Clipper Sites involving multiple employees. He has created a safe place for people of every level to come together and share ideas. He has developed engagement zones - areas within Clipper's operation, where he holds team meetings allowing everyone from graduates and apprentices to senior management to share their concerns. The Continuous Improvement Framework, has since become the foundation of what Clipper sees as a vital tool for business excellence.

The Talent in Logistics awards are dedicated to recognising and rewarding the people that keep the logistics industry and the country, moving every day throughout the whole supply chain. Winners will be revealed at a black-tie event in Milton Keynes on Thursday 27th June 2019.

Back to news

Disclaimer

Clipper Logistics plc published this content on 08 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2019 14:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
10:23aCLIPPER LOGISTICS : Shortlisted for Talent in Logistics Awards 2019
PU
04/02REPLACEMENT : Exercise of Share Awards and Options
PU
04/02CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Grant of share awards and options
PU
03/20CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Block Listing Increase Application
PU
03/08CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Appointment of Senior Independent Director
PU
02/08CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Grant of share awards and options
PU
01/16CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Grant of share awards and options
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : delivers the goods as rise of click-and-collect fuels growth
AQ
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Dividend Record Date Correction
PU
2018CLIPPER LOGISTICS : Strengthens Partnership with Asda and George Brands
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 445 M
EBIT 2019 23,1 M
Net income 2019 17,0 M
Debt 2019 33,6 M
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 15,85
P/E ratio 2020 13,90
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Capitalization 264 M
Chart CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Logistics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,52  GBP
Spread / Average Target 35%
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Gerard Mannix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert B. Calhoun President
Steven Nicholas Parkin Executive Chairman
Emma Dempsey Chief Operating Officer
David Arthur Hodkin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIPPER LOGISTICS PLC15.56%341
UNION PACIFIC22.06%122 015
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY19.37%65 306
CSX CORPORATION19.78%60 789
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION28.52%51 093
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD15.06%29 106
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About