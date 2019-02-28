Clipper Realty Inc. : Announces Tax Information for 2018 Distributions

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to holders of its common shares.

Record Date Payment Date Total Distribution

Per Share Return of Capital

Per Share 3/22/2018 3/29/2018 $0.095 $0.095 5/22/2018 5/29/2018 $0.095 $0.095 8/20/2018 8/27/2018 $0.095 $0.095 11/14/2018 11/20/2018 $0.095 $0.095 $0.380 $0.380

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2018 dividends.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005935/en/