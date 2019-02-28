Clipper Realty Inc. : Announces Tax Information for 2018 Distributions

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily
residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area,
today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018
distributions to holders of its common shares.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Payment Date
|
|
Total Distribution
Per Share
|
|
Return of Capital
Per Share
|
3/22/2018
|
|
3/29/2018
|
|
$0.095
|
|
$0.095
|
5/22/2018
|
|
5/29/2018
|
|
$0.095
|
|
$0.095
|
8/20/2018
|
|
8/27/2018
|
|
$0.095
|
|
$0.095
|
11/14/2018
|
|
11/20/2018
|
|
$0.095
|
|
$0.095
|
|
|
|
|
$0.380
|
|
$0.380
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific
tax treatment of 2018 dividends.
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed
real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and
repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New
York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For
more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.
