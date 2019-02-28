Log in
Clipper Realty Inc. : Announces Tax Information for 2018 Distributions

0
02/28/2019 | 03:15pm EST

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR), an owner and operator of multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, today announced the Federal income tax treatment of its 2018 distributions to holders of its common shares.

     
Record Date   Payment Date   Total Distribution
Per Share 		  Return of Capital
Per Share
3/22/2018 3/29/2018 $0.095 $0.095
5/22/2018 5/29/2018 $0.095 $0.095
8/20/2018 8/27/2018 $0.095 $0.095
11/14/2018 11/20/2018 $0.095   $0.095
$0.380 $0.380
 

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2018 dividends.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 110 M
EBIT 2018 32,9 M
Net income 2018 -2,95 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,92%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 217,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,11x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capitalization 232 M
Chart CLIPPER REALTY INC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Realty Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER REALTY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 15,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bistricer Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shmuel David Levinson Co-Chairman
J. J. Bistricer Chief Operations Officer
Lawrence Kreider CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Howard Mark Lorber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIPPER REALTY INC-0.31%232
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL11.09%27 127
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES12.00%26 908
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST14.20%18 383
UDR INC.11.99%12 229
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY8.67%11 753
