Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Clipper Realty Inc    CLPR

CLIPPER REALTY INC

(CLPR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Clipper Realty Inc. : Signs Lease with City of New York for Renewal of Commercial Leases at 250 Livingston Street Property

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 06:31am EDT

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a lease with the City of New York’s Department of Citywide Administrative Services (the “City”) for renewal of its commercial leases at the 250 Livingston Street property. The lease will be in effect upon approval and countersignature by the City. The new lease will have a ten-year term commencing upon expiration of the current leases in August 2020, and combines the two existing leases into one; the City will hold one-time termination options at the end of the fifth year and the seventh year. The lease encompasses 342,496 remeasured square feet at an initial $43.62 blended rent per square foot, with rent escalators beginning in the third year, and contemplates the Company making certain alterations and improvements to the property. The Company expects the new lease to initially add approximately $5.0 million to the property’s annual net operating income, net of adjustments based on current expense levels.

David Bistricer, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are extremely pleased to sign this lease with the City of New York at our 250 Livingston Street property. We have enjoyed a strong, multi-decade working relationship with the City and look forward to building on that partnership in the years ahead.”

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements contained in this press release, including those that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include estimates concerning future income, the amount of capital projects and the success of specific properties. Our forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "potential," "plan" or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release.

We disclaim any obligation to update these statements unless required by law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to our filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other reports filed from time to time with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLIPPER REALTY INC
06:31aCLIPPER REALTY INC. : Signs Lease with City of New York for Renewal of Commercia..
BU
03/07CLIPPER REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
03/07CLIPPER REALTY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
03/07CLIPPER REALTY INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
BU
02/28CLIPPER REALTY INC. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Resu..
BU
02/28CLIPPER REALTY INC. : Announces Tax Information for 2018 Distributions
BU
2018CLIPPER REALTY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
2018CLIPPER REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
2018CLIPPER REALTY INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
2018CLIPPER REALTY INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 110 M
EBIT 2018 32,9 M
Net income 2018 -4,05 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,93%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 432,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,00x
Capitalization 231 M
Chart CLIPPER REALTY INC
Duration : Period :
Clipper Realty Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIPPER REALTY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Bistricer Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Shmuel David Levinson Co-Chairman
J. J. Bistricer Chief Operations Officer
Lawrence Kreider CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Howard Mark Lorber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIPPER REALTY INC-0.84%231
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES14.67%27 645
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL12.71%27 523
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC.18.56%19 097
UDR INC.13.53%12 397
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY12.79%12 293
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.