Clipper Realty Inc. : Signs Lease with City of New York for Renewal of Commercial Leases at 250 Livingston Street Property

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce
that it has signed a lease with the City of New York’s Department of
Citywide Administrative Services (the “City”) for renewal of its
commercial leases at the 250 Livingston Street property. The lease will
be in effect upon approval and countersignature by the City. The new
lease will have a ten-year term commencing upon expiration of the
current leases in August 2020, and combines the two existing leases into
one; the City will hold one-time termination options at the end of the
fifth year and the seventh year. The lease encompasses 342,496
remeasured square feet at an initial $43.62 blended rent per square
foot, with rent escalators beginning in the third year, and contemplates
the Company making certain alterations and improvements to the property.
The Company expects the new lease to initially add approximately $5.0
million to the property’s annual net operating income, net of
adjustments based on current expense levels.
David Bistricer, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We
are extremely pleased to sign this lease with the City of New York at
our 250 Livingston Street property. We have enjoyed a strong,
multi-decade working relationship with the City and look forward to
building on that partnership in the years ahead.”
About Clipper Realty
Clipper Realty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate
company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions
multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York
metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. For more
information on the Company, please visit www.clipperrealty.com.
