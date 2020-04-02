Log in
CLIQ Digital AG: 2019 audited financial statements and strong growth (+30% EBITDA) for 2020

04/02/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
CLIQ Digital AG: 2019 audited financial statements and strong growth (+30% EBITDA) for 2020

02.04.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

CLIQ Digital AG: 2019 audited financial statements and strong growth (+30% EBITDA) for 2020

- 2019 audited consolidated financial statements confirm preliminary figures published on Feb 13

- All key financial performance indicators show significant improvement, outperforming communicated targets

- Strong outlook for 2020: EBITDA to increase by 30% to at least EUR 7.5 million

Dusseldorf, April 2, 2020 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, GSIN A0HHJR), a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform, today announced its audited 2019 consolidated financial statements in line with the preliminary figures published on February 13, 2020.

Revenue and earnings development

CLIQ Digital generated revenue growth and a significant increase in net result in the 2019 financial year. All key financial performance indicators show a significant improvement in 2019 compared to the previous year.

Amounts in EUR million   2019 2018 Change
Gross revenue   63.1 58.2 +8%
Net revenue   44.2 39.1 +13%
Marketing spend   22.2 18.8 +18%
EBITDA   5.8 3.9 +49%
Net result   3.9 3.0 +30%
         
Customer base value (in EUR million)   26.0 24.0  
CLIQ-factor   1.51 1.36  
 

The key performance indicators for the year 2019, indicated in the table above, show a strong increase in numbers compared to the financial year 2018, caused by a combination of a successful media buying strategy, investments in the content portfolio and realization of synergies between the foreign subsidiaries. The financial performance increased mainly in the second half year of 2019 showing a 24% increase in gross revenue from EUR 28.2 million in H1 2019 to EUR 34.9 million in H2 2019.

The increase in net revenues (gross revenues less payment service provider costs) by 13% y-o-y to EUR 44.2 million (2018: EUR 39.1 million) was driven by the higher marketing spend for the year and the higher customer profitability. Marketing spend increased by 18% y-o-y to EUR 22.2 million in the year under review (2018: EUR 18.8 million), whereby the profitability of new customers expressed in terms of the CLIQ factor also improved significantly from 1.36 to 1.51. Both marketing spend and CLIQ Factor, a key indicator for measuring the profitability of new customers, have been positively influenced by the successful direct media buy strategy resulting in an increasing number of new customers with a higher profitability.

The operating result (EBITDA) increased significantly in 2019 by 49% to EUR 5.8 million (2018: EUR 3.9 million). For the full year EPS came in at EUR 0.36, which is slightly higher than EUR 0.35 for the year 2018. On a half-year comparison, EPS increased from EUR 0.08 in the first six months of 2019 to EUR 0.28 in the second half year of 2019.

Outlook 2020

The organic growth as shown in the second half year of the financial year 2019 also continues for the year 2020. With the focus on direct media buying, further investments in content, CLIQ Digital Group is ready to scale its activities and realize further growth in the upcoming years. Against this background, the Management Board of CLIQ Digital is optimistic for the year 2020 and expects a significant EBITDA growth of 30% to EUR 7.5 million (2019: EUR 5.8 million).

Amounts in EUR million   2020e 2019 Change
Gross revenue   75.0 63.1 +19%
Marketing spend   26.0 22.2 +17%
EBITDA   7.5 5.8 +30%
         
CLIQ-factor   1.58 1.51  


CLIQ Digital is aiming at an organic revenue growth of 19% to EUR 75.0 million (2019: EUR 63.1 million) with marketing spend increasing similarly by 17% to EUR 26.0 million (2019: EUR 22.2 million). The Management Board expects the CLIQ Factor to further increase to 1.58.

Irrespective to the expected strong organic growth CLIQ Digital could be one of the exceptions which would not be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as it has been shown in the past that even in times of recession there is no reduction in demand for digital entertainment.

The audited Annual Report 2019 is now available for download at www.cliqdigital.com in the Investor Relations section.


About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale 30 segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0) 089 125 09 03-33
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


02.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: investor@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1013361

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1013361  02.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1013361&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
