CLIQ Digital AG    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ Digital AG continues to deliver in the first quarter of 2020: EBITDA doubled

05/15/2020 | 01:35am EDT

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
CLIQ Digital AG continues to deliver in the first quarter of 2020: EBITDA doubled

15.05.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News


CLIQ Digital AG continues to deliver in the first quarter of 2020: EBITDA doubled

- Gross revenue increased by 47% to EUR 20.2 million in Q1 2020 (Q1 2019: EUR 13.8 million)

- Significant growth in marketing spend (plus 54%) in Q1 2020

- EBITDA increased by 108% in Q1 2020 to EUR 2.2 million (Q1 2019: EUR 1.1 million)

- Results positively influenced by an improved CLIQ factor of 1.61 for Q1 2020

Dusseldorf, May 15, 2020 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, GSIN A0HHJR), a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform, today announced its business development for the first three months of 2020.

Strong development of all KPIs

CLIQ Digital continues to show strong growth on all key financial performance indicators in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Amounts in EUR million Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Change
Gross revenue 13.8 20.2 +47%
Net revenue 9.6 14.9 +56%
Marketing spend 5.1 7.8 +54%
EBITDA 1.1 2.2 +108%
Customer base value (in EUR million) 24.0 29.0  
CLIQ-factor 1.34 1.61  
 

Gross revenue increased in the period January to March 2020 by 47% to EUR 20.2 million compared with EUR 13.8 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net revenue - after deduction of payment service provider costs - went up by 56% to EUR 14.9 million for the three-months-period (Q1 2019: EUR 9.6 million). The increase in gross and net revenue was driven by the significant rise in marketing spend during 2019 combined with an improved CLIQ factor of 1.61 during the first quarter compared to 1.51 (FY 2019). The increase of the CLIQ factor (representing the ratio of revenue to costs per customer as a key indicator for measuring the profitability of new customers) underlines the successful integration of the direct media buy strategy by the CLIQ Digital Group.

EBITDA for the first quarter of 2020 came in at EUR 2.2 million. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 (EUR 1.1 million).

The customer base value, an important indicator for estimating the expected net revenue based on existing customers, increased to EUR 29.0 million at the end of the first quarter of 2020 compared to EUR 26.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

"We have been able to impressively continue the momentum of 2019. This success is based above all on our adjusted strategy of taking media buying into our own hands as well as investments made in our content portfolio. We have made decisive progress in acquiring new customers and finding the right marketing mix in combination with our content portfolio, as can be clearly seen from success indicators such as the marketing spend and the CLIQ-factor. Now it is important to continue on our path, which is aimed at sustainable growth," says Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

Outlook confirmed 2020

CLIQ Digital has continued its growth path and delivered with an increase on all key performance indicators in the first quarter of 2020. The Management Board confirms its strong outlook for the financial year 2020, aiming at an organic gross revenue growth of 19% to EUR 75.0 million (2019: EUR 63.1 million) and an EBITDA growing by 30% to at least EUR 7.5 million (2019: EUR 5.8 million).

The first quarter figures for 2020 are unaudited and were not subject to review.
 

About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale 30 segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel.: +49 (0) 089 125 09 03-33
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de


15.05.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: investor@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1045511

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1045511  15.05.2020 



© EQS 2020
