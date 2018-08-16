CLIQ Digital : announces figures for the second quarter and first half year 2018 - Net result increased in the first half year by 19% (before non-controlling interest)

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results

CLIQ Digital AG announces figures for the second quarter and first half year 2018 - Net result increased in the first half year by 19% (before non-controlling interest)



16.08.2018 / 11:36

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Corporate News



CLIQ Digital AG announces figures for the second quarter and first half year 2018 - Net result increased in the first half year by 19% (before non-controlling interest)



- Revenues in Q2 2018 slightly increased to EUR 15.3 million compared to Q1 2018 (EUR 15.2 million)

- Adjusted EBITDA in H1 2018 amounts to EUR 2.0 million (H1 2017: EUR 2.5 million), influenced by lower CLIQ factor (H1 2018: 1.38 / H1 2017: 1.48)

- Marketing expenses in Q2 2018 significantly increased compared to Q1 2018 (+ 16%)

- Strong net result (+ 19%) to EUR 1.8 million despite lower revenues (H1 2017: EUR 1.5 million)



Dusseldorf, August 16, 2018 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, GSIN A0HHJR), a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform, today announces its business development for the first half year and the second quarter of 2018.



Revenue and earnings development

In the period from 1 January to 30 June 2018, the CLIQ Digital Group generated revenues of EUR 30.5 million (H1 2017: EUR 34.9 million). The decline in revenues in the first half of 2018 was due to lower marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2017 mainly caused by temporary delays in new product launches, which were reversed in the reporting period. CLIQ Digital Group is continuously investing in its product portfolio to further increase revenue and results. Revenues already showed a slight increase (+1%) to EUR 15.3 million in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter (Q1 2018: EUR 15.2 million). However, the revenues after deduction of payment provider costs showed an increase of 7% to EUR 10.6 million for the same period. CLIQ Digital Group increased its total marketing expenses by 16% to EUR 5.3 million in Q2 2018 compared to EUR 4.6 million in the first quarter of 2018.



EBITDA adjusted for depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on capitalized customer acquisition costs amounted to EUR 2.0 million (H1 2017: EUR 2.5 million) due to the lower revenue level and CLIQ factor. However, in the second quarter of 2018 adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 1.05 million, thus 8% above the previous quarter (Q1 2018: EUR 0.97 million). Net Result before non-controlling interest, increased significantly to EUR 1.8 million compared to EUR 1.5 million in the first half of 2017, due to an incidental financial result. Accumulated earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EUR 0.23 (H1 2017: EUR 0.24).



Development in the first half year 2018: Amounts in million Euros H1/2018 H1/2017 Revenues 30.55 34.92 Revenues after deduction of payment provider costs 20.49 21.35 Marketing spend 9.96 9.62 EBITDA (adjusted) 2.02 2.54 Net result (before non-controlling interest) 1.81 1.52

Development of KPIs

At 1.38, the CLIQ factor in the first half of 2018 was below the prior-year figure of 1.48. The CLIQ factor represents the ratio of sales to costs per customer and is a decisive indicator for measuring the profitability of new customers. The customer base value, an important indicator for estimating the expected cash inflow based on current customer relationships, was EUR 25.0 million at the end of the second quarter 2018 compared to EUR 26.5 million at March 31, 2018. Management expects the CLIQ factor to grow again to 1.44 by the end of the year 2018 with a positive effect on the value of the customer base value.



The 6-month figures for 2018 are unaudited and were not subject to review. The complete interim report will be available on the CLIQ Digital AG website in the Investor Relations section at the end of September 2018.





About CLIQ Digital:

CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale 30 segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).



Contact:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Freihamer Strasse 2

D-82166 Graefelfing/Munich

Germany

Tel.: +49 (0)89 89 82 72 27

Fax: +49 (0)89 89 52 06 22

E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

16.08.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

