CLIQ Digital : announces figures for the second quarter and the first half year of 2019 - Increase in revenue and CLIQ factor shows the expected return to growth

CLIQ Digital AG announces figures for the second quarter and the first half year of 2019 - Increase in revenue and CLIQ factor shows the expected return to growth



15.08.2019 / 08:00

- Revenue up by 5% quarter on quarter

- Increase of CLIQ factor from 1.34 in Q1/2019 to 1.46 in Q2/2019

- EBITDA, adjusted for one-off costs in H1/2019, up 20% to EUR 2.4 million (H1/2018: 2.0 million)

- EBITDA for Q2/2019 improved by 31% to EUR 1.4 million compared to EUR 1.1 million in Q1/2019 (adjusted for one off costs)



Dusseldorf, August 15, 2019 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, GSIN A0HHJR), a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform, today announced its business development for second quarter and the first six months of 2019.

Revenue and earnings development

In the period April to June 2019, the CLIQ Digital Group generated gross revenues of EUR 14.5 million, which is an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter (EUR 13.8 million). Gross revenue during H1/2019 amounted to EUR 28.2 million. Net revenue (after deduction of payment service provider costs) increased also with 5% compared to the first quarter 2019. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 net revenue increased even by 10% during the second quarter 2019. Net revenue for the first half year of 2019 came in at EUR 19.6 million (H1/2018: EUR 20.5 million).

The CLIQ Digital Group reported a lower marketing spend of approximately 5% due to focusing on profitability; EUR 4.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to EUR 5.1 million in the previous quarter. The impact of the lower marketing has been fully set off by the increase of the CLIQ factor to 1.46 in Q2/2019 (Q1/2019: 1.34). Marketing spend for the first six months of 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 million, which is about the same level as the first half year of 2018. Compared to the second half year of 2018 (EUR 8.8 million), marketing spend showed an increase of 11% in the first six months of 2019.

EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 came in at EUR 1.4 million. This represents an increase of 31% compared to the EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 (EUR 1.1 million, adjusted for one off costs) caused by the higher CLIQ factor and the positive impact of the restructuring during Q1 2019. EBITDA, adjusted for one off costs in Q1/2019, for the first six months of 2019 amounted to EUR 2.4 million. This is an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year (EUR 2.0 million). The reported EBITDA for H1/2019 amounted EUR 1.8 million after 0.5 million in Q1/2019.

Development of KPI's

The CLIQ factor, which represents the ratio of revenue for the first six month to costs per customer and is a key indicator for measuring the profitability of a new customer, increased significantly to 1.46 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 1.34 in the first quarter of 2019. This resulted in an increased CLIQ factor of 1.40 In the first half year of 2019, compared to 1.38 for the same period in 2018.

The customer base value, an important indicator for estimating the expected cash inflow based on existing customers, came in slightly higher at EUR 24.5 million (Q1/2019: EUR 24.0 million) at the end of the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2018 customer base value was at EUR 25.0 million.

Outlook

Based on the trend of the second quarter 2019, management reconfirms the forecast to achieve steady organic growth on the revenue and EBITDA level in the current financial year.

The six months figures for 2019 are unaudited and were not subject to review. The complete interim report will be available on the CLIQ Digital AG website in the Investor Relations section at the end of September 2019.





