Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cliq Digital AG    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLIQ Digital : increases outlook for the current financial year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 08:04am EDT

Dusseldorf, 6 July 2020 - The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, WKN A0HHJR) has resolved today to increase its outlook for the current financial year 2020. The Company expects a stronger increase of its gross revenue for the year due to the high levels of marketing spend in the first six months of the financial year. During the second quarter, the Company was also able to maintain its important KPI CLIQ factor above the 1.58 indicated in its previous outlook for this financial year 2020.

The Management Board now estimates that in the financial year 2020 gross revenues of approximately EUR 90 million (corresponding to a growth rate of more than 40% compared to the financial year 2019) and an EBITDA of at least EUR 10 million (corresponding to a growth rate of approx. 75% compared to the financial year 2019) will be realized. At the same time the Management Board expects a marketing spend of approximately EUR 30 million (corresponding to a growth rate of approx. 35% compared to the financial year 2019). Previously, the Management Board expected for the financial year 2020 a gross revenue of at least EUR 75 million, marketing spend of EUR 26 million and an EBITDA of at least EUR 7.5 million. All numbers were determined on a consolidated basis under IFRS.

The Company will publish its half year figures on 20 August 2020

Disclaimer

Cliq Digital AG published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 12:03:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CLIQ DIGITAL AG
08:04aCLIQ DIGITAL : increases outlook for the current financial year
PU
07:30aCLIQ DIGITAL : increases outlook for the current financial year
EQ
06/29CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Hauck & Aufhäuser starts coverage of CLIQ Digital with a buy r..
EQ
06/25CLIQ DIGITAL : proposes dividend of 28 cents per share to Annual General Meeting..
EQ
06/24CLIQ DIGITAL : proposes dividend of 28 cents per share to Annual General Meeting..
PU
06/23CLIQ DIGITAL : approves dividend proposal of 28 cents per CLIQ share and a distr..
EQ
06/17CLIQ DIGITAL AG : QUIRIN initiates coverage on CLIQ Digital with 'BUY' rating an..
EQ
05/26CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/18CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/15CLIQ DIGITAL AG CONTINUES TO DELIVER : EBITDA doubled
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 78,2 M 88,4 M 88,4 M
Net income 2020 3,77 M 4,26 M 4,26 M
Net Debt 2020 7,17 M 8,10 M 8,10 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 53,8 M 60,5 M 60,8 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 80
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Duration : Period :
Cliq Digital AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,20 €
Last Close Price 8,70 €
Spread / Highest target 95,4%
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Voncken Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Matthias P. Schlichting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karel Gustaaf Tempelaar Member-Supervisory Board
Niels Walboomers Member-Supervisory Board
Ben Bos Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIQ DIGITAL AG200.00%60
SNAP INC.42.19%33 563
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.58.56%6 650
GRUBHUB INC.43.65%6 444
MOMO INC.-45.94%3 780
DENA CO., LTD.-24.10%1 530
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group