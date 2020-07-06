CLIQ Digital : increases outlook for the current financial year

Dusseldorf, 6 July 2020 - The Management Board of CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, WKN A0HHJR) has resolved today to increase its outlook for the current financial year 2020. The Company expects a stronger increase of its gross revenue for the year due to the high levels of marketing spend in the first six months of the financial year. During the second quarter, the Company was also able to maintain its important KPI CLIQ factor above the 1.58 indicated in its previous outlook for this financial year 2020.

The Management Board now estimates that in the financial year 2020 gross revenues of approximately EUR 90 million (corresponding to a growth rate of more than 40% compared to the financial year 2019) and an EBITDA of at least EUR 10 million (corresponding to a growth rate of approx. 75% compared to the financial year 2019) will be realized. At the same time the Management Board expects a marketing spend of approximately EUR 30 million (corresponding to a growth rate of approx. 35% compared to the financial year 2019). Previously, the Management Board expected for the financial year 2020 a gross revenue of at least EUR 75 million, marketing spend of EUR 26 million and an EBITDA of at least EUR 7.5 million. All numbers were determined on a consolidated basis under IFRS.

The Company will publish its half year figures on 20 August 2020