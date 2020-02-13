Log in
CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
CLIQ Digital : publishes preliminary figures for 2019 - EBITDA up by 49%

02/13/2020 | 01:35am EST

DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CLIQ Digital AG publishes preliminary figures for 2019 - EBITDA up by 49%

13.02.2020 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News
 

CLIQ Digital AG publishes preliminary figures for 2019 - EBITDA up by 49%

- Gross revenues up 8% to EUR 63.1 million (2018: EUR 58.2 million)
- Net revenues increased by 13% to EUR 44.3 million (2018: EUR 39.1 million)
- EBITDA increased significantly by 49% to EUR 5.8 million (2018: EUR 3.9 million)
- Main KPI's: Marketing expenses up 18% compared to previous year and CLIQ factor to 1.51 (2018: 1.36)
- Outlook 2020: significant (double-digit) growth in all numbers expected

Dusseldorf, February 13, 2020 - CLIQ Digital AG (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3, GSIN A0HHJR), a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform, today announced its preliminary figures for the 2019 financial year.

Revenue and earnings development
In the 2019 financial year, the CLIQ Digital Group improved its key figures compared to the previous year:
 

Amounts in EUR million   2018 2019 change
Gross Revenue   58.2 63.1 +8%
Net Revenue   39.1 44.3 +13%
Marketing Spend   18.8 22.2 +18%
EBITDA   3.9 5.8 +49%
         
Customer Base Value (in EUR million)   24.0 26.0  
CLIQ Factor   1.36 1.51  

According to preliminary calculations, CLIQ Digital generated gross revenues of EUR 63.1 million in the 2019 financial year compared to EUR 58.2 million in the previous year (up 8%). Net revenues - after deduction of payment service provider costs - rose by 13% to EUR 44.3 million in the year under review (2018: EUR 39.1 million). EBITDA increased significantly by 49% to EUR 5.8 million in 2019 (2018: EUR 3.9 million). The reason for the significantly improved earnings figures is the shift regarding the applied marketing strategy. In the past, the company was focused on marketing via third party partners. During the last 18 months, CLIQ Digital has significantly invested in its in-house direct media buying team. This resulted in increased marketing expenses by 18% year-on-year to EUR 22.2 million (2018: EUR 18.8 million) and at the same time significantly improved profitability (CLIQ factor).

Development of KPIs
All key figures show a significant improvement over the previous year. The CLIQ factor, a key indicator for measuring the profitability of new customers, rose to 1.51 in the 2019 financial year, compared to 1.36 in the previous year, as a result of the successful implementation of the direct media buying strategy by the CLIQ Digital Group.

The customer base value, an important indicator for the estimating of expected cash inflow based on existing customers, was EUR 26.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to EUR 25.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019 and EUR 24.0 million at the 2018 reporting date.

The 2019 business figures are preliminary and have not yet been audited. CLIQ Digital AG will publish detailed statements on the development of business and earnings with the final audited annual financial statements for 2019 in accordance with IFRS as well as an outlook for the 2020 financial year with the publication of its annual report 2019 on April 2, 2020.

Outlook 2020
Management is very excited about the development of the figures, especially during the second half-year of 2019. "We are confident that the increase in Gross and Net Revenue as well as EBITDA will continue in 2020 and expect a significant (double-digit) growth for the full year 2020 in all numbers," says Ben Bos, member of the Management Board.

About CLIQ Digital:
CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading direct marketing and sales organization for digital products with its own global payment and distribution platform. The core business of the Group is the direct marketing of its digital entertainment products to consumers via mobile and online marketing channels. CLIQ Digital is a valuable strategic business partner for networks, content owners, publishers and brands. The Group, based in Dusseldorf, employs +100 staff. The shares of CLIQ Digital AG are listed in the Scale 30 segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).

Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Bahnhofstr. 98
D-82166 Graefelfing/Munich
Germany
Tel.: +49 (0) 089 125 09 03-33
E-Mail: sh@crossalliance.de

 


13.02.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: investor@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 973839

 
End of News DGAP News Service

973839  13.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
