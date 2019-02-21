Log in
Cliq Digital AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/21/2019 | 03:50am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.02.2019 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernardus
Last name(s): Bos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cliq Digital AG

b) LEI
5299000KAU5HBSUPV421 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.9345 EUR 1467.26 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.9345 EUR 1467.26 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-20; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49085  21.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
