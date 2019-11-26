Cliq Digital AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
0
11/26/2019 | 08:25am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
26.11.2019 / 14:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Bernardus
Last name(s):
Bos
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Cliq Digital AG
b) LEI
5299000KAU5HBSUPV421
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
DE000A0HHJR3
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
2.76 EUR
2070.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
2.7600 EUR
2070.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2019-11-20; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
XETRA
MIC:
XETR
