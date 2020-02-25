Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Cliq Digital AG    CLIQ   DE000A0HHJR3

CLIQ DIGITAL AG

(CLIQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cliq Digital AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 03:05am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.02.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Bernardus
Last name(s): Bos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Cliq Digital AG

b) LEI
5299000KAU5HBSUPV421 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.60 EUR 720.00 EUR
3.66 EUR 969.90 EUR
3.67 EUR 128.45 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.64 EUR 1818.35 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


25.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

57005  25.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLIQ DIGITAL AG
03:05aCLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/17CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/13CLIQ DIGITAL : publishes preliminary figures for 2019 - EBITDA up by 49%
EQ
01/22CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/16CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/03CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019CLIQ DIGITAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
2019CLIQ DIGITAL : concluded a syndicated loan with Commerzbank and Postbank to supp..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,1 M
EBIT 2019 4,90 M
Net income 2019 2,20 M
Debt 2019 3,50 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,2x
P/E ratio 2020 7,16x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 22,1 M
Chart CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Duration : Period :
Cliq Digital AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLIQ DIGITAL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,40  €
Last Close Price 3,58  €
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luc Voncken Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Matthias P. Schlichting Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karel Gustaaf Tempelaar Member-Supervisory Board
Niels Walboomers Member-Supervisory Board
Ben Bos Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLIQ DIGITAL AG23.45%24
SNAP INC.-1.10%23 717
MOMO INC.-14.00%6 216
GRUBHUB INC.12.19%5 116
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-4.55%4 068
DENA CO., LTD.0.25%1 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group