Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s year-end report 2018

Cloetta AB will publish the year-end report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2018 on Friday 25 January 2019 at 13 a.m. CET (please note the time for the release and presentation). Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report

Friday 25 January at 13:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation

Friday 25 January 14:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)

DK: +4578150107

FI: +358981710521

NO: +4723500236

SE: +46850558351

UK: +443333009273

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

The link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interim-report-q4-2018/

The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!

Jacob Broberg, SVP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, 46 70 190 00 33.