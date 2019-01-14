Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s year-end report 2018

Cloetta AB will publish the year-end report for the period 1 January - 31 December 2018 on Friday 25 January 2019 at 13 a.m. CET (please note the time for the release and presentation). Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.
President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.
Time for the publication of the interim report
Friday 25 January at 13:00 a.m. CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday 25 January 14:00 a.m. CET
Dial-in number(s)
DK: +4578150107
FI: +358981710521
NO: +4723500236
SE: +46850558351
UK: +443333009273
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Web presentation
The link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interim-report-q4-2018/
The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.
Jacob Broberg, SVP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, 46 70 190 00 33.
