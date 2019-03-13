Cloetta : acute;s Annual report 2018 available on the website

Cloetta´s annual report 2018 has today been published on Cloetta´s website.
The annual report, which also includes the sustainability report, can be downloaded at
www.cloetta.com/annualreport2018
The financial year covers the period from 1 January to 31 December 2018.
This information is information that Cloetta AB (publ) is required to disclose pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, by the below contact person, for publication on 13 March 2019 at 8:00 am CET.
Media contact
Jacob Broberg, SVP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, 46 70 190 00 33.
Disclaimer
Cloetta AB published this content on 13 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 13:23:05 UTC