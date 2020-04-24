Log in
Cloetta publ : AB interim report Q1, January – March 2020

04/24/2020 | 02:18am EDT

Start of the year negatively impacted by COVID-19

  • Net sales for the quarter decreased by 2.6 per cent to SEK 1,518m (1,559) including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 1.4 per cent.
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 149m (164). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 44m (99). Operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 152m (166).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 67m (154).
  • Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.4x (2.4).
  • As a consequence of the current uncertainty due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw the dividend proposal of SEK 1.00 per share.
  • The expected impact from COVID-19 is that the demand for branded packaged products will be lower during the second quarter and that the demand for pick & mix will be significantly reduced. Cloetta also assesses that the operating profit, adjusted, for the second quarter will be significantly lower than prior year.

Please find enclosed the full report.

The interim report will be presented at a conference call with web presentation Friday 24 April at 10 a.m. (CET). Information is available at www.cloetta.com.
This information is information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, by the below contact person, for publication on 24 April, 2020, at 08:00 am CET.

Contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 24 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2020 06:17:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2020 6 287 M
EBIT 2020 693 M
Net income 2020 470 M
Debt 2020 2 009 M
Yield 2020 4,44%
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
EV / Sales2021 1,35x
Capitalization 6 829 M
Chart CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Cloetta AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOETTA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 31,00  SEK
Last Close Price 23,66  SEK
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Henri Jacob Jan de Sauvage-Nolting President & Chief Executive Officer
Mikael Norman Chairman
Marcel Mensink President-Operations
Frans Per Olof Rydén Chief Financial Officer
Mikael Svenfelt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)-25.36%682
LINDT & SPRUENGLI-3.51%20 082
BARRY CALLEBAUT AG-11.13%10 835
MORINAGA & CO., LTD.-0.42%2 183
KOTOBUKI SPIRITS CO., LTD.-3.01%1 320
DELFI LIMITED-4.62%274
