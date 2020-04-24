Cloetta publ : AB interim report Q1, January – March 2020

Start of the year negatively impacted by COVID-19

Net sales for the quarter decreased by 2.6 per cent to SEK 1,518m (1,559) including a positive impact from foreign exchange rates of 1.4 per cent.

Operating profit amounted to SEK 149m (164). Profit for the period amounted to SEK 44m (99). Operating profit, adjusted for items affecting comparability, amounted to SEK 152m (166).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 67m (154).

Net debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.4x (2.4).

As a consequence of the current uncertainty due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, the Board of Directors decided to withdraw the dividend proposal of SEK 1.00 per share.

The expected impact from COVID-19 is that the demand for branded packaged products will be lower during the second quarter and that the demand for pick & mix will be significantly reduced. Cloetta also assesses that the operating profit, adjusted, for the second quarter will be significantly lower than prior year.

