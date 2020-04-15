Log in
CLOETTA AB (PUBL)

(CLA B)
Cloetta publ : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q1 2020

04/15/2020 | 02:08am EDT

Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2020 on Friday 24 April 2020 at 8 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report
Friday 24 April at 08:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday 24 April at 10:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)
DK: +45 781 501 09
FI: +358 923 195 172
SE: +46 8 566 427 06
UK: +44 333 300 9260

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation
Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interimreport-q1-2020/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!
Contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 06:07:02 UTC
