Clontarf Energy : Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 Dec 2018

28 May 2019

Clontarf Energy plc

('Clontarf' or 'the Company')

Preliminary Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2018

Clontarf Energy, the oil and gas exploration company focused on Ghana and Bolivia today announces its preliminary results for the year ending 31 December 2018.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Statement Accompanying the Final Results

I write this statement as the bear market in junior exploration investments continues. Many of us have experienced previous price volatility but this extended depression is causing even the most optimistic investors to consider their position. Many have given up and sold out further depressing prices as there are few, if any, new buyers. But Clontarf is an AIM quoted company with thousands of shareholders, interesting investment opportunities, an experienced board and some good financial supporters. We will continue until the sector recovers.

Our focus is on energy. Finding new sources. We are early stage grass root explorers. This means we seek out high potential opportunities often in areas where more established conservative companies will not go. When we have a discovery we expect to do very well. But high potential almost always comes with high risk of failure due to geological, political factors or technical factors.

Our geographic focus is, and has been, on West Africa and Bolivia. We concluded an onshore / offshore licence agreement in Ghana more than ten years ago. It is still not ratified. We have had a presence in Bolivia since 1988. We were nationalised without compensation in 2006 but have maintained a presence there which at long last may result in opportunities.

Last year I wrote about an opportunity in Equatorial Guinea in West Africa. I indicated that there were problems about finalising the award of Block 18. These complications proved impossible to overcome and we declined to proceed. We have recently been invited to tender for another block. The costs involved in the application make it unlikely that we will apply.

What can I say about our status in Ghana which has not already been mentioned? Progress is slow. Our core strength is a court order stipulating that we have a legitimate right to Block 2A in the Tano basin. Implementing the order is proving a mammoth task. Governments changed, co-ordinates changed while discussions continued. The procedure involves agreement with the Ghanaian National Petroleum Company (GNPC). Then cabinet approval, followed by parliamentary approval. We have GNPC agreement but so far no cabinet approval.

The opportunity in Ghana oil remains. More discoveries have been made and the country has become a significant oil producer during the time our saga has continued. We are frustrated, we have spent time and money in the country. We remain hopeful of an agreement.

Persistence might pay off in Bolivia.

Bolivia is a resource rich country in South America with extensive hydrocarbon and lithium resources. We held two oil / gas assets in Bolivia both now written off and carried at no value in our books. We also attempted to develop relationships with Bolivian authorities to explore and if possible develop lithium opportunities. Lithium is a vital energy resource for batteries. Bolivia is thought to hold over half the world's resources in the form of brines containing lithium in twenty eight salt pans. Some years ago Clontarf worked with the military authorities on a lithium study but the legal position was unclear and nothing came of the work. With the encouragement of the Bolivian authorities we have again worked on potential opportunities. We carried out initial prospecting and sampling and have made formal application for an exploration / development permit on a number of small salt pans. Should we be successful in reaching an agreement we would undertake a detailed exploration programme. Exploring at above 4,500 metres is not easy but we have prior experience of the Andean altiplano.

There is a small glimmer of hope that certain of our former hydrocarbon assets may be recoverable in some form. To assist Clontarf in Bolivia we welcomed Mr. Peter O'Toole to the board as a non-executive director. Mr. O'Toole has over 30 year in industrial, commercial and construction experience in Bolivia and has been for a number of years the Irish consul in Bolivia.

During the year we raised £500,000 in new funds to fund working capital.

We share the concerns and frustration of shareholders who have waited for years for positive news. There has been a number of false dawns. All I can offer my fellow shareholders is hope, hope that at long last some genuine opportunities will be open to our company.

John Teeling

Chairman

27th May 2019

CLONTARF ENERGY PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 CONTINUING OPERATIONS £ £ REVENUE - - Cost of sales - - GROSS PROFIT - - Administrative expenses (238,871) (226,410) Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets (111,682) (2,551,985) LOSS BEFORE TAXATION (350,553) (2,778,395) Income tax expense - - LOSS FOR THE YEAR AND TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (350,553) (2,778,395) LOSS PER SHARE - Basic and diluted (0.06p) (0.48p)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 £ £ ASSETS: NON CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 817,865 703,023 817,865 703,023 CURRENT ASSETS Other receivables 3,909 3,809 Cash and cash equivalents 511,564 433,680 515,473 437,489 TOTAL ASSETS 1,333,338 1,140,512 LIABILITIES: CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade payables (56,138) (67,759) Other payables (1,070,567) (980,567) (1,126,705) (1,048,326) TOTAL LIABILITIES (1,126,705) (1,048,326) NET ASSETS 206,633 92,186 EQUITY Called-up share capital 1,792,450 1,454,612 Share premium 10,900,373 10,773,211 Retained deficit (12,677,836) (12,327,283) Share based payment reserve 191,646 191,646 TOTAL EQUITY 206,633 92,186

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Called-up Share Based Share Share Payment Retained Capital Premium Reserve Deficit Total £ £ £ £ £ At 1 December 2017 1,454,612 10,773,211 191,646 (9,548,888) 2,870,581 Loss for the year - - - (2,778,395) (2,778,395) At 31 December 2017 1,454,612 10,773,211 191,646 (12,327,283) 92,186 Shares issued 337,838 162,162 - - 500,000 Share issue expenses - (35,000) - - (35,000) Loss for the year - - - (350,553) (350,553) At 31 December 2018 1,792,450 10,900,373 191,646 (12,677,836) 206,633

Share premium

The share premium reserve comprises of a premium arising on the issue of shares.

Share based payment reserve

The share based payment reserve arises on the grant of share options under the share option plan.

Retained deficit

Retained deficit comprises of losses incurred in 2017 and prior years.

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

2018 2017 £ £ CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Loss for financial year (350,553) (2,778,395) Adjusted for: Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets 111,682 2,551,985 Exchange movement 2,705 3,493 (236,166) (222,917) MOVEMENTS IN WORKING CAPITAL Increase in payables 48,379 74,657 (Increase)/Decrease in trade and other receivables (100) 1,464 CASH USED BY OPERATIONS (187,887) (146,796) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (187,887) (146,796) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Payments for exploration and evaluation assets (196,524) (93,229) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (196,524) (93,229) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issue of shares 500,000 - Share issue expenses (35,000) - NET CASH GENERATED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 465,000 - NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 80,589 (240,025) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the financial year 433,680 677,198 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash held in foreign currencies (2,705) (3,493) Cash and cash equivalents at end of the financial year 511,564 433,680

Notes:

1. ACCOUNTING POLICIES

There were no changes in accounting policies from those used to prepare the Group's Annual Report for financial year ended 31 December 2017. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and IFRSs as adopted by the European Union and in accordance with the Companies Act 2006.

2. LOSS PER SHARE

Basic loss per share is computed by dividing the loss after taxation for the year available to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue and ranking for dividend during the year. Diluted earnings per share is computed by dividing the loss after taxation for the year by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue, adjusted for the effect of all dilutive potential ordinary shares that were outstanding during the year.

The following table sets out the computation for basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS):

2018 2017 £ £ Numerator For basic and diluted EPS (350,553) (2,778,395) Denominator For basic and diluted EPS 619,608,620 581,844,829 Basic EPS (0.06p) (0.48p) Diluted EPS (0.06p) (0.48p)

Basic and diluted loss per share is the same as the effect of the outstanding share options is anti-dilutive and is therefore excluded.

3. GOING CONCERN

The Group incurred a loss for the year of £350,553 (2017: £2,778,395) and had net current liabilities of £611,232 (2017: £610,837) at the balance sheet date.

Included in current liabilities is an amount of £1,070,567 (2017: £980,567) owed to directors in respect of directors' remuneration due at the balance sheet date. The directors have confirmed in writing that they will not seek settlement of these amounts in cash for a period of at least one year after the date of approval of the financial statements or until the group has generated sufficient funds from its operations after paying its third party creditors.

The Group had a cash balance of £511,564 at the balance sheet date and approximately £430,000 as of today. Cashflow projections prepared by the directors indicate that the funds available are sufficient to meet the obligations of the Group for a period of at least twelve months from the date of approval of these financial statements.

As in previous years the Directors have given careful consideration to the appropriateness of the going concern basis in the preparation of the financial statements and believe the going concern basis is appropriate for these financial statements. The financial statements do not include the adjustments that would result if the group was unable to continue as a going concern.

4. INTANGIBLE ASSETS

2018 2017 Group Group £ £ Exploration and evaluation assets: Cost: At 1 January 8,301,553 8,178,324 Additions during the year 226,524 123,229 At 31 December 8,528,077 8,301,553 Impairment: At 1 January 7,598,530 5,046,545 Impairment during the year 111,682 2,551,985 At 31 December 7,710,212 7,598,530 Carrying Value: At 1 January 703,023 3,131,779 At 31 December 817,865 703,023 Segmental analysis 2018 2017 Group Group £ £ Peru - - Ghana 817,865 703,023 817,865 703,023

Exploration and evaluation assets relates to expenditure incurred in prospecting and exploration for oil and gas in Peru, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. The directors are aware that by its nature there is an inherent uncertainty in such development expenditure as to the value of the asset.

On 26 September 2017 the board of Clontarf Energy had been informed that Union Oil (the 80% owner of the concession held in Peru) had returned to the Peruvian Authorities the licence held on Block 183. They gave as their reason an inability over a 3 year period to obtain the permits, particularly environmental permits, necessary to explore.

Clontarf held a 3% royalty on revenue arising from future operations on the Block. Clontarf did not incur any liabilities as a result of Union Oil's decision but has written off the carrying value of the asset. Accordingly an impairment charge of £2,473,538 in respect of the full carrying value of the Group' Peruvian assets has been recorded by the Group in the prior year.

During the year the Group incurred expenditure of £111,682 (2017: £78,447) on evaluating licences in Equatorial Guinea. An impairment charge of £111,682 has been recorded by the Group in the current year in respect of those licences.

On 17 September 2018, the Companyannounced that the Directors believe they have resolved the outstanding issues with The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) regarding a contract for the development of the Tano 2A Block. As such, all legal proceedings have been withdrawn by the Company and the Company looks forward to making further announcements regarding the Petroleum Agreement in due course

The realisation of these intangible assets is dependent on the discovery and successful development of economic oil and gas reserves, the ongoing title to the license, the ability of the company to finance the development of the asset and on the future profitable production or process from the asset which is affected by the uncertainties outlined above and risks outlined below:

· licence obligations

· requirement for further funding

· geological and development risks

· title to assets

· political risk

Should this prove unsuccessful the value included in the balance sheet would be written off to the statement of comprehensive income.

5. TRADE PAYABLES

2018 2017 Group Group £ £ Trade payables 40,138 51,759 Other accruals 16,000 16,000 56,138 67,759

It is the Company's normal practice to agree terms of transactions, including payment terms, with suppliers and provided suppliers perform in accordance with the agreed terms, payment is made accordingly. In the absence of agreed terms it is the Company's policy that payment is made between 30 - 40 days. The carrying amount of trade and other payables approximates to their fair value.

6. OTHER PAYABLES

2018 2017 Group Group £ £ Amounts due to directors 1,070,567 980,567 1,070,567 980,567

Other payables relate to amounts due to directors' remuneration of £1,070,567 (2017: £980,567) accrued but not paid at year end.

7. CALLED-UP SHARE CAPITAL

Allotted, called-up and fully paid:

Number Share Capital Share Premium £ £ At 1 January 2017 581,844,829 1,454,612 10,773,211 Issued during the year - - - At 31 December 2017 581,844,829 1,454,612 10,773,211 Issued during the year 135,135,135 337,838 162,162 Share issue expenses - - (35,000) At 31 December 2018 716,979,964 1,792,450 10,900,373

Movements in issued share capital

On 20 September 2018 a total of 135,135,135 shares were placed at a price of 0.37 pence per share. Proceeds were used to provide additional working capital and fund development costs.

Share Options

A total of 8,900,000 share options were in issue at 31 December 2018 (2017: 8,900,000). These options are exercisable, at prices ranging between 0.725p and 4.6p, up to seven years from the date of granting of the options unless otherwise determined by the board.

