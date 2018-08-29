Log in
Clorox : Announces Sept. 5 Webcast of Presentation at Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

08/29/2018 | 12:36am CEST

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that Chair and Chief Executive Officer Benno Dorer and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 5. A live webcast of their presentation is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) and can be accessed at Clorox Investor Events. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with approximately 8,700 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2018 sales of $6.1 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags, wraps and containers; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; RenewLife® digestive health products; and Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality® and Neocell® dietary supplements. The company also markets brands for professional services, including Clorox Healthcare® and Clorox Commercial Solutions®. More than 80 percent of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, a community of global leaders committed to sustainability. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, most notably being named to the Drucker Institute's 2017 Wall Street Journal Management Top 250 list, The Just 100: America's Top Citizens list, CR Magazine's 2018 Best Corporate Citizens list, Barron's 2018 100 Most Sustainable Companies, and the first sector-neutral Bloomberg Gender Equality Index in 2018. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed about $20 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-announces-sept-5-webcast-of-presentation-at-barclays-global-consumer-staples-conference-300703745.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2018
