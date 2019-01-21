Close Brothers : Director Declaration

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and further to the announcement by Just Eat plc this morning (RNS number 5704N), Close Brothers Group plc confirms that Peter Duffy, Independent Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Just Eat plc with immediate effect.

Enquiries

Alex Dunn Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel 020 7655 3280 Sophie Gillingham Director of Investor Relations 020 7655 3844

