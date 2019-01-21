Log in
Close Brothers : Director Declaration

01/21/2019 | 11:24am EST

Director Declaration

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2) and further to the announcement by Just Eat plc this morning (RNS number 5704N), Close Brothers Group plc confirms that Peter Duffy, Independent Non-executive Director, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Just Eat plc with immediate effect.

Enquiries

Alex Dunn

Company Secretary and Corporate Counsel

020 7655 3280

Sophie Gillingham

Director of Investor Relations

020 7655 3844

About Close Brothers

Close Brothers is a leading UK merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. We employ around 3,300 people, principally in the UK. Close Brothers Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250.

Disclaimer

Close Brothers Group plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 16:23:07 UTC
