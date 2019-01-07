Log in
Close Brothers : Notice of Pre-Close Trading Update

01/07/2019 | 06:24am EST

NOTICE OF PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

Close Brothers Group plc will release its scheduled pre-close trading update for the half year to 31 January 2019 on 22 January 2019.

Enquiries

Sophie Gillingham

Close Brothers Group plc

020 7655 3844

Matt Bullivant

Close Brothers Group plc

020 7655 3698

Declan Simpson

Close Brothers Group plc

020 7655 3632

About Close Brothers

Close Brothers is a leading UK merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. We employ around 3,300 people, principally in the UK. Close Brothers Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250.

Disclaimer

Close Brothers Group plc published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 11:23:03 UTC
