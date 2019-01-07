Close Brothers : Notice of Pre-Close Trading Update

NOTICE OF PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

Close Brothers Group plc will release its scheduled pre-close trading update for the half year to 31 January 2019 on 22 January 2019.

About Close Brothers

Close Brothers is a leading UK merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. We employ around 3,300 people, principally in the UK. Close Brothers Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250.