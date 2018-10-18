Close Brothers : Share Purchase

|
TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SECURITIES
Close Brothers Group plc ('Close Brothers' or the 'group') announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 25p each on the London Stock Exchange. The purchased shares will be held in treasury.
Ordinary Shares
Date of purchases:
17 October 2018
|
Number of ordinary shares purchased:
67,922
|
Highest price paid per share:
£15.39
|
Lowest price paid per share:
£15.14
|
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
£15.246879
|
This share purchase is pursuant to the group's existing share purchase programme effected under instructions issued to Link Market Services Trustees Limited by Close Brothers on 15 October 2018 and as announced on the same day(the 'Programme').
Following the above transaction, Close Brothers holds 781,058 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 151,279,232 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
Aggregated information in respect of ordinary shares purchased under the Programme:
Trading venue
Aggregated volume
Volume weighted average price (£)
|
London Stock Exchange
168,845
15.184487
Enquiries: Alex Dunn, Company Secretary 020 7655 3100
About Close Brothers
Close Brothers is a leading UK merchant banking group providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. We employ over 3,300 people, principally in the UK. Close Brothers Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 250.
Disclaimer
Close Brothers Group plc published this content on 18 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2018 06:07:03 UTC