Close Brothers : Transaction in Own Shares

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Close Brothers Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 4 February 2019 it transferred 1,063 ordinary shares of 25 pence each from treasury to participants in its employee share plans. The highest and lowest transfer price was 1,197 and 931 pence, respectively. Following the transfer of these shares, the Company holds 739,265 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 151,321,025 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

John Hudspith

Deputy Company Secretary

Close Brothers Group plc

LEI code: 213800W73SYHR14I3X91

4 February 2019

020 7655 3100