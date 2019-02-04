Log in
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Close Brothers : Transaction in Own Shares

02/04/2019 | 02:30pm EST

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Close Brothers Group plc (the 'Company') announces that on 4 February 2019 it transferred 1,063 ordinary shares of 25 pence each from treasury to participants in its employee share plans. The highest and lowest transfer price was 1,197 and 931 pence, respectively. Following the transfer of these shares, the Company holds 739,265 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 151,321,025 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

John Hudspith

Deputy Company Secretary

Close Brothers Group plc

LEI code: 213800W73SYHR14I3X91

4 February 2019

020 7655 3100



Close Brothers Group plc published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2019 19:28:08 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 832 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 207 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,45%
P/E ratio 2019 10,80
P/E ratio 2020 10,44
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,66x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,53x
Capitalization 2 215 M
Managers
NameTitle
Preben Prebensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Morgan Director & Group Finance Director
Elizabeth Anne Lee Executive Director & Group Head-Legal Affairs
Geoffrey Michael Thomas Howe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP1.67%2 897
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.41%345 444
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.81%292 076
BANK OF AMERICA15.18%274 414
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.83%238 139
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
