The mid-cap firm said adjusted operating profit fell to 270.5 million pounds in the 12 months ended July 31, versus 278.6 million pounds a year earlier.

Prebensen has decided to leave after 10 years in the role and will remain with Close Brothers for the next 12 months, the company said in a separate statement after the results.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)