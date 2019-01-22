Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Close Brothers Group    CBG   GB0007668071

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP (CBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Close Brothers : sees 'solid' half year on loan book growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 02:57am EST

(Reuters) - Close Brothers Group expects a "solid outcome" for its fiscal half year ending in January, the British lender said, as loan growth at its banking division offset sharply lower volumes at its market maker unit.

The merchant banking group, which provides loans, wealth management and securities trading services, said loan book at its banking division rose to 7.5 billion pounds in the five months to Dec. 31, from 7.2 billion pounds at Aug. 1, partly driven by new business volumes across its commercial businesses.

The FTSE 250 company also said volumes and trading income at its market maker - Winterflood - have been significantly lower than last year reflecting difficult and volatile equity market conditions, particularly in December.

Greater market volatility tends to bolster profits at firms such as Winterflood as investors turn portfolios around more frequently. But volumes have not risen enough in the past few months as investors stayed on the sidelines amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.

The company said in November that it had made a solid start to its financial year and that its Winterflood business remained strong amid challenging market conditions.

The company, founded in 1878 to provide farm mortgages in Iowa, said net interest margins were broadly stable since the last financial year.

Total client assets at Close Brothers' asset management arm fell to 11.7 billion pounds by December end, from 12.2 billion pounds at the end of July, with managed assets falling 3 percent in the five-month period.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
02:57aCLOSE BROTHERS : sees 'solid' half year on loan book growth
RE
01/21CLOSE BROTHERS : Director Declaration
PU
01/07CLOSE BROTHERS : Notice of Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Presentation to analysts and investors
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Result of AGM
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : AGM Special Business
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : British lender Close Brothers makes "solid" start to financial ..
RE
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Board Appointment
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Scheduled Trading Update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 837 M
EBIT 2019 294 M
Net income 2019 208 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 11,51
P/E ratio 2020 11,21
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,69x
Capitalization 2 374 M
Chart CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Duration : Period :
Close Brothers Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 15,6  GBP
Spread / Average Target -0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Preben Prebensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Morgan Director & Group Finance Director
Elizabeth Anne Lee Executive Director & Group Head-Legal Affairs
Geoffrey Michael Thomas Howe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP8.47%3 057
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%347 805
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%287 556
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 169
WELLS FARGO8.53%235 409
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.24%227 522
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.