CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP (CBG)

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP (CBG)
My previous session
News 
News

Hopes of impending U.S.-China trade deal boost UK stocks, TalkTalk slides

02/01/2019 | 04:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 climbed on Friday as signs the U.S. and China could soon settle their protracted trade dispute offset disappointing data from China, while TalkTalk sank after warning rising costs would hit its earnings.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 were both up 0.5 percent by 0900 GMT, in line with European stocks. The blue chips were up for a fourth straight session and on track for their best week since February 2018.

Markets got a boost when U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal and the top U.S. negotiator reported "substantial progress" in two days of high-level talks.

Banks and mining shares were the top boosts to the FTSE 100 as signs of an impending deal helped the sectors most sensitive to the global economy.

But data showing China's factory activity shrank by the most in almost three years in January kept gains muted.

Weak earnings updates also weighed.

TalkTalk shares sank 7.8 percent to a more than 7-month low after the broadband firm said full-year earnings would fall short of expectations due to higher costs from attracting more customers and changing its accounting standard.

On the FTSE 100, signs of a trade deal nearing boosted luxury goods maker Burberry, among the most exposed to the world's second largest economy, rose 1.6 percent.

Glencore fell 0.6 percent, among a handful of blue-chip losers, after Katanga Mining said the Democratic Republic of Congo asked it to suspend a project. Glencore owns a majority stake in Katanga.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Helen Reid in London)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP -0.94% 1471 Delayed Quote.3.13%
DIAGEO 0.02% 2901.75 Delayed Quote.3.81%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE 0.07% 1478.2 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
GLENCORE -0.86% 307.75 Delayed Quote.6.21%
TALKTALK TELECOM GROUP -7.97% 102.75 Delayed Quote.-2.02%
UNILEVER 1.52% 4048.5 Delayed Quote.-3.02%
UNILEVER (NL) 1.07% 47.15 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
Latest news on CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
04:35aHopes of impending U.S.-China trade deal boost UK stocks, TalkTalk slides
RE
01/22CLOSE BROTHERS : Scheduled Trading Update
PU
01/22CLOSE BROTHERS : sees 'solid' half year on loan book growth
RE
01/21CLOSE BROTHERS : Director Declaration
PU
01/07CLOSE BROTHERS : Notice of Pre-Close Trading Update
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Presentation to analysts and investors
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : Result of AGM
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : AGM Special Business
PU
2018CLOSE BROTHERS : British lender Close Brothers makes "solid" start to financial ..
RE
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 832 M
EBIT 2019 291 M
Net income 2019 207 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,40%
P/E ratio 2019 10,95
P/E ratio 2020 10,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,57x
Capitalization 2 247 M
Chart CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Close Brothers Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 15,5  GBP
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Preben Prebensen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Non-Executive Chairman
Mike Morgan Director & Group Finance Director
Elizabeth Anne Lee Executive Director & Group Head-Legal Affairs
Geoffrey Michael Thomas Howe Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP3.13%2 944
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.02%344 180
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.91%293 341
BANK OF AMERICA17.98%275 285
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.69%239 081
WELLS FARGO6.14%230 231
