Cloud Peak Energy : Announces NYSE Non-Compliance Notification Due to Minimum Average Share Price Requirement

Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE: CLD) (the “Company”) announced that on
December 26, 2018, the Company was notified by the New York Stock
Exchange (“NYSE”) that the average closing price of the Company’s shares
of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30
consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for
continued listing on the NYSE under Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed
Company Manual. Under the NYSE’s rules, the Company has six months
following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the
minimum share price requirement.
As required by the NYSE, the Company will notify the NYSE within ten
business days of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to
compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements. The Company can
regain compliance at any time during the six month cure period if on the
last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its
common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average
closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading day period
ending on the last trading day of that month.
About Cloud Peak Energy®
Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) is headquartered in Wyoming and is one
of the largest U.S. coal producers and the only pure-play Powder River
Basin coal company. As one of the safest coal producers in the nation,
Cloud Peak Energy mines low sulfur, subbituminous coal and provides
logistics supply services. The Company owns and operates three surface
coal mines in the PRB, the lowest cost major coal producing region in
the nation. The Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines are located in Wyoming
and the Spring Creek Mine is located in Montana. In 2017, Cloud Peak
Energy sold approximately 58 million tons from its three mines to
customers located throughout the U.S. and around the world. Cloud Peak
Energy also owns rights to substantial undeveloped coal and
complementary surface assets in the Northern PRB, further building the
Company’s long-term position to serve Asian export and domestic
customers. With approximately 1,300 total employees, the Company is
widely recognized for its exemplary performance in its safety and
environmental programs. Cloud Peak Energy is a sustainable fuel supplier
for approximately two percent of the nation’s electricity.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933
and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking
statements are not statements of historical facts and often contain
words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,”
“estimate,” “seek,” “could,” “should,” “intend,” “potential,” or words
of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s
current expectations, beliefs, assumptions and estimates regarding our
company, industry, economic conditions, government regulations and
energy policies and other factors. Forward-looking statements may
include, for example, statements regarding our intention and efforts to
regain compliance with the continued listing rules of the NYSE and other
statements regarding our plans, strategies, prospects and expectations
concerning our business, operating results, financial condition,
liquidity and other matters that do not relate strictly to historical
facts. These statements are subject to significant risks, uncertainties,
and assumptions that are difficult to predict and could cause actual
results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed or
implied in the forward-looking statements, including our ability to
regain compliance with the continued listing rules of the NYSE.
Forward-looking statements are also subject to the risk factors and
cautionary language described from time to time in the reports and
registration statements we file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, including those in Item 1A - Risk Factors in our most recent
Form 10-K and any updates thereto in our Forms 10-Q and current reports
on Form 8-K. Additional factors, events, or uncertainties that may
emerge from time to time, or those that we currently deem to be
immaterial, could cause our actual results to differ, and it is not
possible for us to predict all of them. We make forward-looking
statements based on currently available information, and we assume no
obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or
revise publicly any forward-looking statements made in this release,
whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise,
except as required by law.
