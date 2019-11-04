Log in
CloudBuy plc    CBUY   GB00B09Y8Y28

CLOUDBUY PLC

(CBUY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/04 06:19:18 am
2.065 GBp   -3.95%
10:55aCLOUDBUY : Seventh Interest Payment
PU
04/26CLOUDBUY : Sixth Interest Payment
PU
04/16CLOUDBUY : Result of AGM 2019
PU
CloudBuy : Seventh Interest Payment

11/04/2019 | 10:55am EST

cloudBuy plc

('cloudBuy' or the 'Company')

Seventh Interest Payment

cloudBuy, the global provider of cloud-based eCommerce marketplaces and B2B buyer and supplier solutions, announces that pursuant to the Financing announced on 24 March 2016 (Existing Loan Notes) (as defined therein), with effect from 26 October 2019, the seventh interest payment to be made to Roberto Sella has fallen due, and in accordance with the terms of the interest bearing loan note instrument dated 8 April 2016, has issued 25,898 convertible and 45,486 non-convertible loan notes of £1 each to Robert Sella.

As at 4 November 2019, following the issue of these notes, and including 2,263,182 New CLS, Roberto Sella held the following convertible and non-convertible loan notes:

Convertible loan notes

Non-convertible loan notes

Roberto Sella

6,592,506

1,852,767

The following details are required to be disclosed to comply with the conditions of The Takeover Code pursuant to the Financing. Mike Pasternak who is a director of cloudBuy is deemed to be acting in concert with Roberto Sella for the purposes of the Takeover Code.

As at 4 November 2019, the holdings of Roberto Sella and Mike Pasternak are as follows:

Shareholder

Interest in issued share capital on 4 November 2019

Percentage interest in issued share capital on 4 November 2019

Total interest on the basis that the further £1,200,000 New CLS available under the facility are issued in the future and all CLS including PIK notes are converted immediately before their final redemption date (10 years after issue)

Percentage total assuming no other ordinary shares are issued

Roberto Sella

14,700,000

11.27%

301,204,965

72.24%

Mike Pasternak

2,150,000

1.65%

2,150,000

0.52%

Total

16,850,000

12.92%

303,354,965

72.76%

For further information, please contact:

cloudBuy plc

David Gibbon, CFO & COO

Tel: 0118 963 7000

Arden Partners plc - NOMAD and broker

Tel: 020 7614 5900

Paul Shackleton / Daniel Gee-Summons- Corporate Finance

Simon Johnson - Corporate Broking

About cloudBuy plc

cloudBuy, (AIM: CBUY), provides cloud solutions for buyers and sellers - and brings them together to trade securely and ethically via an increasing number of public eMarketplaces and private purchasing portals around the world, powered by cloudBuy technology. cloudBuy solutions for buyers help B2B purchasers understand and control their spend, to reduce costs and increase value. Our cloudSell solutions enable sellers of all sizes, from startups to corporates, reach new customers and grow their business.

cloudBuy's technology platform powers web sites, public marketplaces and private purchasing portals that enable all types of online interactions and relationships including, citizen and business to government; consumer to business; and business to business.

For more information, visit: www.cloudbuy.com.

Disclaimer

Cloudbuy plc published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 15:54:03 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2017 -
EBIT 2017 -
Net income 2017 -
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
Capi. / Sales2017 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capitalization 2,80 M
Chart CLOUDBUY PLC
Duration : Period :
CloudBuy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDBUY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,02  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lyn Duncan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ronald J. Duncan Executive Chairman & Chief Information Officer
David Keith Christopher Gibbon CFO, COO, Secretary & Director
David Robert Chellingsworth Independent Non- Executive Director
Michael L. Pasternak Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDBUY PLC7.50%4
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 030
ACCENTURE33.48%119 532
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES16.26%117 049
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.24.30%70 636
VMWARE, INC.18.91%66 632
