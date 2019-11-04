CloudBuy : Seventh Interest Payment

cloudBuy plc

('cloudBuy' or the 'Company')

Seventh Interest Payment

cloudBuy, the global provider of cloud-based eCommerce marketplaces and B2B buyer and supplier solutions, announces that pursuant to the Financing announced on 24 March 2016 (Existing Loan Notes) (as defined therein), with effect from 26 October 2019, the seventh interest payment to be made to Roberto Sella has fallen due, and in accordance with the terms of the interest bearing loan note instrument dated 8 April 2016, has issued 25,898 convertible and 45,486 non-convertible loan notes of £1 each to Robert Sella.

As at 4 November 2019, following the issue of these notes, and including 2,263,182 New CLS, Roberto Sella held the following convertible and non-convertible loan notes:

Convertible loan notes Non-convertible loan notes Roberto Sella 6,592,506 1,852,767

The following details are required to be disclosed to comply with the conditions of The Takeover Code pursuant to the Financing. Mike Pasternak who is a director of cloudBuy is deemed to be acting in concert with Roberto Sella for the purposes of the Takeover Code.

As at 4 November 2019, the holdings of Roberto Sella and Mike Pasternak are as follows:

Shareholder Interest in issued share capital on 4 November 2019 Percentage interest in issued share capital on 4 November 2019 Total interest on the basis that the further £1,200,000 New CLS available under the facility are issued in the future and all CLS including PIK notes are converted immediately before their final redemption date (10 years after issue) Percentage total assuming no other ordinary shares are issued Roberto Sella 14,700,000 11.27% 301,204,965 72.24% Mike Pasternak 2,150,000 1.65% 2,150,000 0.52% Total 16,850,000 12.92% 303,354,965 72.76%

