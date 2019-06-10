Log in
CLOUDCALL GROUP PLC    CALL   GB00B4XS5145

CLOUDCALL GROUP PLC

(CALL)
06/10 11:35:24 am
105.5 GBp   --.--%
CloudCall : Strikes ACS Partnership

06/10/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

Boston, MA - CloudCall, leading cloud-based software businessthat integrates communications into Customer Relationship Management (CRM)platforms, has partnered with major US staffing firm, American Cyber Systems (ACS)to deliver and support the integration of itsunified communications services.

CloudCall has been working closely with ACS to plan and execute a unified communications strategythat will make communication easier, quicker and more powerful. Thesignificant newcontract, worth a minimum of £1.1m over three years, will seeservices rolled out to nearly 2,000 of its staff before the end of the year.

CloudCall CEO Simon Cleaver said,'This significant deal highlights the relevance of unified communications that integrate deeply with a CRM system and CloudCall'sgrowing reputation in the staffing and recruitment sector. This major contract win continues what has been a strong start to 2019 for new contract bookings and net new user growth, particularly in the US where we are seeing more traction from our new integrated SMS and IM products.'

Atul Gambhir, ACS Group CTO added, 'We are delighted to enter into this partnership with CloudCall. Not only does the CloudCall technology enable enterprise level unified communications, but it empowers a deep connectivity with our Bullhorn CRM allowing us enhanced global business intelligence to better serve our clients.'

About CloudCall Group Plc

CloudCallis a software and unified communications businesses thathelps organisations turn their communication into intelligent data. By integrating advanced telephony features and messaging capability into their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, CloudCallcustomers canmake better, more insightful decisions, build better relationships, and get more done faster.

Disclaimer

Cloudcall Group plc published this content on 10 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2019 17:42:09 UTC
