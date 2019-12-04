CloudCall : and TargetRecruit partnership

4 December 2019

CloudCall Group plc

('Cloudcall', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

CloudCall continues expansion of partner network with TargetRecruit

CloudCall, a leading cloud-based software business that integrates communications into CRM platforms, has partnered with enterprise recruitment software, TargetRecruit to improve candidate engagement.

The new partnership brings together CloudCall Unified Communications software with TargetRecruit, a leading provider of software for staffing and recruitment firms, built on the Salesforce platform. The integration will support TargetRecruit as it continues to modernise the workforce management and recruiting cycle, through a host of features including click to call, call recording and access to real-time reporting.

With almost a decade of experience in the recruitment industry serving more than 37,000 professionals and an unrivalled depth of CRM integration, CloudCall is the ideal communications partner for TargetRecruit. The goal of integrating CloudCall into TargetRecruit's staffing and recruitment platform is to improve candidate engagement while decreasing time-to-fill ratios.

Simon Cleaver, CEO of CloudCall, commented: 'We are thrilled to be continuing our partnership expansion journey with TargetRecruit. The powerful and flexible software is built on the world's number one CRM platform, Salesforce, a CRM we are very familiar with. We look forward to empowering users with CloudCall's functionality, that will also deliver insightful business intelligence to TargetRecruit customers.'

Andy Wigderson, President of TargetRecruit commented: 'We are excited to be integrating with CloudCall to provide TargetRecruit users with a more powerful communication platform. This integration will eliminate many manual processes and save recruiters time.'

About CloudCall Group Plc

CloudCall is a software and unified communications business that has developed and provides a suite of cloud-based software and communications products and services. CloudCall's products and services are aimed at enabling organisations to leverage their customer data to enable more effective communications.

The CloudCall suite of software products allows companies to fully integrate telephony and messaging capability into their existing CRM software, enabling communications to be made, recorded, logged and categorised from within the customer relationship management (CRM) system with detailed activity reporting and powerful business intelligence capable of being easily generated.

At the end of June 2019, the Company had approximately 150 staff based predominantly in Leicester and London (UK), Boston (US) and Minsk (BY), with just under 37,000 end-users relying on CloudCall technology to power their daily communications.

About TargetRecruit

TargetRecruit is a cloud-based Applicant Tracking Solution that is fully customizable and part of an ecosystem of integrated apps. From front office to middle office, they have combined a powerful and flexible ATS with the world's #1 CRM program.

Founded in 2008 by a talented team of Staffing Executives and IT professionals, TargetRecruit started with a mission to create technological advancements in the staffing industry.

For more details, visit www.targetrecruit.com