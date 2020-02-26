Leading Charter School to Leverage CloudCommerce's SWARM Solution

Log in
02/26/2020 | 12:31pm EST

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has won a service contract with one of the nation’s leading charter schools.

The engagement will begin by leveraging the CloudCommerce SWARM solution to conduct market research to develop audience segments which will lay the foundation for a concise, data driven digital communications program. The goal is to dramatically increase the school’s enrollment.

“Our team is very excited about this opportunity to build a relationship with a notable organization in the education space,” said CloudCommerce CEO Andrew Van Noy. “We plan to apply our data and digital marketing skills and expertise to help them grow their audience.”

On the capital markets front and as previously announced, CloudCommerce is currently offering $20,000,000 of preferred stock at a price of $25.00 per share, to qualified investors in a Reg A+ public offering.

The Preferred Stock will pay an annual dividend of 10%, with payments made monthly. The Company will seek to have a market maker file an application with FINRA to be able to quote the Preferred Stock on the OTC market.

Please see the Company’s qualified offering circular at:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743758/000121390019027142/f253g2122619_cloudcommerce.htm

About Cloud Commerce, Inc.

CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD) is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns. CloudCommerce was Ranked Number 235th Fastest Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500™. To learn more about CloudCommerce, please visit our website at www.CloudCommerce.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.
Tel: (800) 673-0927
communications@cloudcommerce.com 


