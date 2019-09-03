CloudCommerce Files Form 1-A with the SEC for Reg A+ Public Offering

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – CloudCommerce Inc. (OTC: CLWD), a leading provider of audience-driven business intelligence and digital marketing solutions, today announced that it has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to offer up to $20,000,000 of preferred stock (the “Preferred Stock”) at a price of $25.00 per share, to qualified investors in a Reg A+ public offering.



The Preferred Stock will pay an annual dividend of 10%, with payments made monthly. The Company will seek to have a market maker file an application with FINRA to be able to quote the Preferred Stock on the OTC market.

The Preferred Stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the Form 1-A offering statement is qualified and approved by the SEC. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sales of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the laws of any such state.

Please see the preliminary offering circular at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743758/000121390019017046/f1a2019_cloudcommerceinc.htm

The Company recently announced the roll out of SWARM, a proprietary audience-driven business intelligence solution.

SWARM analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to motivate them to take meaningful action. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for any business activity.



With applications, such as marketing, brand perception, customer relationship management, human resources management and operational logistics, SWARM delivers audience-driven business intelligence to convert opportunities into business success.

The Company expects that SWARM will benefit from the rapidly growing market for business intelligence. According to Market Research Future, the global business intelligence (BI) market will grow from $16.3 billion in 2016 to $34.3 billion by 2022 at the compound annual growth rate of 11.03%.

To learn more about SWARM, please visit the Company’s website at www.CloudCommerce.com

About Cloud Commerce, Inc.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: (800) 673-0927

communications@cloudcommerce.com