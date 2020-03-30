Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudera, Inc.    CLDR

CLOUDERA, INC.

(CLDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CLOUDERA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Cloudera, Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 12:00pm EDT

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating claims against Cloudera, Inc. (“Cloudera” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CLDR).

If you purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (1) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks, Inc. that closed on January 3, 2019; and/or (2) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: http://www.faruqilaw.com/CLDR. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CLOUDERA, INC.
12:00pCLOUDERA Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceed..
BU
03/27CLOUDERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
03/27CLOUDERA : Announces Winners of 2020 Partner Awards
AQ
03/26CLOUDERA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articl..
AQ
03/11Gilead, Cloudera rise; Halliburton, Hanesbrands fall
AQ
03/11CLOUDERA : Thinking about buying stock in Cloudera, Cypress Semiconductor, Inovi..
PR
03/10CLOUDERA, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Fi..
AQ
03/10CLOUDERA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results
PR
03/05CLOUDERA, INC. : annual earnings release
02/11CLOUDERA : Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 865 M
EBIT 2021 79,2 M
Net income 2021 -192 M
Finance 2021 347 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -12,3x
P/E ratio 2022 -17,5x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
EV / Sales2022 1,84x
Capitalization 2 305 M
Chart CLOUDERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,47  $
Last Close Price 7,81  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 46,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Bearden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Francis Graziano Chairman
Scott J. Davidson Chief Operating Officer
James W. Frankola Chief Financial Officer
Amr A. Awadallah Global Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDERA, INC.-32.85%2 305
CLARIVATE ANALYTICS PLC21.37%7 374
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-36.99%2 069
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.39.16%1 567
HEALTH CATALYST, INC.-30.92%893
STARTEK, INC.-48.87%157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group