CLOUDERA & HORTONWORKS LITIGATION UPDATE: Motion for Lead Plaintiff Unopposed in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. – CLDR

06/19/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, provides the following update on the securities class action lawsuit against Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) and other named Defendants on behalf of all persons who purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (i) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks, Inc. on January 3, 2019 (“Merger”); and/or (ii) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

Get Help

Cloudera shareholders, or former Hortonworks shareholders who acquired Cloudera stock in the Merger, should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/contact or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

On March 18, 2020, the presiding Court vacated its previous Order appointing Lead Plaintiff, reopened the lead plaintiff selection process and required that notice be reissued to include shareholders who acquired Cloudera stock in exchange for their shares of Hortonworks, Inc. in the Merger. On May 18, 2020, the former lead plaintiff, represented by Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, filed a renewed Motion for Lead Plaintiff that is unopposed.

The case is In re Cloudera, Inc. Securities Litigation, 19-cv-03221.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.


© Business Wire 2020
