Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudera, Inc.    CLDR

CLOUDERA, INC.

(CLDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CLOUDERA LITIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Motion for Lead Plaintiff filed by Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Unopposed in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cloudera, Inc. - CLDR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 10:51pm EDT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., provide the following update on the securities class action lawsuit against Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) and other named Defendants on behalf of all persons who purchased and/or otherwise acquired Cloudera common stock: (i) pursuant or traceable to the Registration Statement filed in connection with Cloudera’s merger with Hortonworks, Inc. on January 3, 2019 (“Merger”); and/or (ii) between April 28, 2017 and June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

On March 18, 2020, the presiding Court vacated its previous Order appointing Lead Plaintiff, reopened the lead plaintiff selection process and required that notice be reissued to include shareholders who acquired Cloudera stock in exchange for their shares of Hortonworks, Inc. in the Merger. On May 18, 2020, the former lead plaintiff, represented by KSF, filed a renewed Motion for Lead Plaintiff that is unopposed.

If you have information relating to this case, are a Cloudera shareholder, or a former Hortonworks shareholder who acquired Cloudera stock in the Merger, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/contact/ to learn more.

The case is In re Cloudera, Inc. Securities Litigation, 19-cv-03221.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CLOUDERA, INC.
06/26CLOUDERA LITIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER : Motion for Lead Plaintiff filed by Kahn S..
BU
06/26CLOUDERA, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial ..
AQ
06/19CLOUDERA & HORTONWORKS LITIGATION UP : Motion for Lead Plaintiff Unopposed in Se..
BU
06/17CLOUDERA & HORTONWORKS LITIGATION UP : Motion for Lead Plaintiff Unopposed in Se..
PR
06/12CLOUDERA : Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Stockholders M..
PR
06/11CLOUDERA : The Enterprise Data Cloud is Here - Cloudera Extends the Data Cloud E..
PR
06/10CLOUDERA : How Rabobank is Facilitating Financial Independence Through Real-time..
AQ
06/08CLOUDERA LITIGATION UPDATE BY FORMER : Motion for Lead Plaintiff filed by Kahn S..
PR
06/05CLOUDERA : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
06/04American Airlines, eBay rise; Smartsheet, Cloudera fall
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 838 M - -
Net income 2021 -184 M - -
Net cash 2021 466 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 044 M 4 044 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 2 765
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart CLOUDERA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudera, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDERA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 12,15 $
Last Close Price 13,69 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert G. Bearden President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicholas Francis Graziano Chairman
James W. Frankola Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Stankey Independent Director
Rosemary Schooler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDERA, INC.17.71%3 876
CLARIVATE PLC31.25%8 583
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.171.75%3 069
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED-19.27%2 730
STARTEK, INC.-38.97%193
UMANIS S.A.-19.27%96
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group