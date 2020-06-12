Log in
Cloudera : Announces Change to Location and Format of 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

06/12/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) ("Cloudera"), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced that it will be holding its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") as a virtual only meeting due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

In order to participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CLDR2020. Participants may begin logging into the Annual Meeting at 6:45 a.m. Pacific Time. As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if they are stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2020 (the "record date") or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by the stockholder's bank, broker, or nominee. To attend, ask questions and vote in the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or notice they have previously received.

Whether or not they plan to attend the virtual Annual Meeting, all stockholders as of the record date may also vote in advance of the meeting until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2020 at www.proxyvote.com or using one of the other methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 7, 2020. Stockholders who have already voted, and who do not wish to change their vote, do not need to vote again.

Further information regarding this change to the location and format of the Annual Meeting, including how to attend, ask questions and vote, can be found in the supplemental proxy materials filed by Cloudera with the SEC on June 12, 2020.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-announces-change-to-location-and-format-of-2020-annual-stockholders-meeting-301075223.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
