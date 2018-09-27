Cloudera : Appoints Scott Aronson as SVP Worldwide Sales and Services

Log in
09/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, today announced the appointment of Scott Aronson as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services.

Click to Tweet: The @Cloudera team is growing! New SVP Worldwide Sales and Services, Scott Aronson, will help further Cloudera's goal of empowering people to transform data into clear, actionable insights: http://bit.ly/2NLt3sT

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.)

With more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, Aronson comes to Cloudera with a strong background in cloud computing, infrastructure software, data, security, and applications. He aims to develop Cloudera's go-to-market team into a high-touch, customer success driven organization. Scott will be focused on enabling Cloudera's enterprise customers to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights to grow, connect, and protect their businesses.

Aronson has held senior sales and leadership roles at several leading enterprise software and cloud companies, including most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Medallia, a leading SaaS platform that enables companies to capture actionable customer data in real time. Aronson is also a former VMware executive, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. His previous positions also include roles as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at cloud-native platform provider Pivotal Software, and executive-in-residence at a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

"We have accomplished many of our goals for sustained success in our industry — differentiating and innovating our machine learning, data warehousing and cloud technologies as well as refining our go-to-market strategies," said Tom Reilly, Chief Executive Officer at Cloudera. "Scott has the strategic and operational experience to continue the execution of our go-to-market initiatives and to scale our business for future growth."

"Cloudera has demonstrated strong leadership across its suite of products," said Aronson. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and the sales and services organization to ensure we are delivering the type of customer experience that will achieve sustained sales growth and market leadership."

The appointment comes on the heels of recent Cloudera announcements including news about Cloudera Data Warehouse, Workload XM, an end-to-end IoT architecture, Cloudera Enterprise 6.0, Cloudera Altus hybrid cloud innovations, and machine learning and data warehousing solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. We deliver the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud. The world's largest enterprises trust Cloudera to help solve their most challenging business problems. Learn more at www.cloudera.com.

Connect with Cloudera
Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Cloudera's offerings. The words "believe," "may," "will," "plan," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form S-1 Registration Statement, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Cloudera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-appoints-scott-aronson-as-svp-worldwide-sales-and-services-300720628.html

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
