Cloudera : Appoints Scott Aronson as SVP Worldwide Sales and Services

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. , (NYSE: CLDR), the modern platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, today announced the appointment of Scott Aronson as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Services.

With more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise software industry, Aronson comes to Cloudera with a strong background in cloud computing, infrastructure software, data, security, and applications. He aims to develop Cloudera's go-to-market team into a high-touch, customer success driven organization. Scott will be focused on enabling Cloudera's enterprise customers to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights to grow, connect, and protect their businesses.

Aronson has held senior sales and leadership roles at several leading enterprise software and cloud companies, including most recently serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Medallia, a leading SaaS platform that enables companies to capture actionable customer data in real time. Aronson is also a former VMware executive, where he served as Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances. His previous positions also include roles as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations at cloud-native platform provider Pivotal Software, and executive-in-residence at a leading Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock Partners.

"We have accomplished many of our goals for sustained success in our industry — differentiating and innovating our machine learning, data warehousing and cloud technologies as well as refining our go-to-market strategies," said Tom Reilly, Chief Executive Officer at Cloudera. "Scott has the strategic and operational experience to continue the execution of our go-to-market initiatives and to scale our business for future growth."

"Cloudera has demonstrated strong leadership across its suite of products," said Aronson. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and the sales and services organization to ensure we are delivering the type of customer experience that will achieve sustained sales growth and market leadership."

The appointment comes on the heels of recent Cloudera announcements including news about Cloudera Data Warehouse , Workload XM , an end-to-end IoT architecture , Cloudera Enterprise 6.0 , Cloudera Altus hybrid cloud innovations , and machine learning and data warehousing solutions on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace .

